A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.

Al-Hadeth from Jordan reported (translated):

Security sources said two explosions occurred in Beirut, leaving one wounded. The Lebanese Minister of Health also confirmed that a large number of people were injured. The site of the accident was reportedly inside the Port of Beirut, specifically Ward 12, a warehouse for explosives. The massive explosion damaged the glass of buildings in most parts of Beirut, and injured hundreds of people.

Possible causes of Beirut explosion: • Firecrackers exploded due to large and negligible production ( Al Jazeera)

• The warehouse was stored with benzene ( Al Mayeeden)

• A Hezbollah missile store was targeted near the Beirut port (Al Hadath) pic.twitter.com/zouqdvub74 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 4, 2020

Hundreds reportedly injured. No glass left on buildings in most of the city. Damage extensive & widespread. Thoughts with the people on the ground.#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2av42DfhrA — Firas Maksad (@FirasMaksad) August 4, 2020

Look at this video at the 10 second mark!!!

Those aren’t fireworks!

INSANE VIDEO—

BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks Beirut; reports of many injured pic.twitter.com/7CY6jK5YDu — BNO News (@BNONews) August 4, 2020

