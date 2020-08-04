https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-al-hadeth-news-says-massive-beirut-explosion-warehouse-iranian-missiles-hezbollah/
A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.
As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.
A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK
But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.
Al-Hadeth from Jordan reported (translated):
Security sources said two explosions occurred in Beirut, leaving one wounded. The Lebanese Minister of Health also confirmed that a large number of people were injured.
The site of the accident was reportedly inside the Port of Beirut, specifically Ward 12, a warehouse for explosives.
The massive explosion damaged the glass of buildings in most parts of Beirut, and injured hundreds of people.
Possible causes of Beirut explosion:
• Firecrackers exploded due to large and negligible production ( Al Jazeera)
• The warehouse was stored with benzene ( Al Mayeeden)
• A Hezbollah missile store was targeted near the Beirut port (Al Hadath) pic.twitter.com/zouqdvub74
Hundreds reportedly injured. No glass left on buildings in most of the city. Damage extensive & widespread.
Thoughts with the people on the ground.#Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2av42DfhrA
Look at this video at the 10 second mark!!!
Those aren’t fireworks!
INSANE VIDEO—
BREAKING: Massive explosion rocks Beirut; reports of many injured pic.twitter.com/7CY6jK5YDu
