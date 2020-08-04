https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/update-al-hadeth-news-says-massive-beirut-explosion-warehouse-iranian-missiles-hezbollah/

A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.

Al-Hadeth from Jordan reported (translated):

Security sources said two explosions occurred in Beirut, leaving one wounded. The Lebanese Minister of Health also confirmed that a large number of people were injured.

The site of the accident was reportedly inside the Port of Beirut, specifically Ward 12, a warehouse for explosives.

The massive explosion damaged the glass of buildings in most parts of Beirut, and injured hundreds of people.

Look at this video at the 10 second mark!!!
Those aren’t fireworks!

INSANE VIDEO—

