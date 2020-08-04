Signaling that he has had it with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis despite overwhelming support from Washington — including a hospital ship — Vice President Mike Pence Monday night signaled that the administration won’t take it anymore.

Following Cuomo’s latest criticism on TV and Twitter, the vice president went after Cuomo in uncharacteristic fashion while on Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle” hosted by Laura Ingraham.

Asked about the criticism from the governor, Pence said, “Our hearts grieve for the fact that one-in-five of all the American lives that have been lost in the coronavirus pandemic were lost in the State of New York, and some of that was because of poor decisions by the state and by Governor Cuomo.”

Of the 158,000 COVID-19 deaths, 32,413 have been in New York.

Cuomo, who has at times praised and rapped the president and his team while overseeing the highest death totals from the crisis in the nation, said in an interview earlier in the day that the White House has “learned nothing in six months” of fighting the virus.

He also took to Twitter to hit Trump.

Pence, who rarely flashes anger or frustration, did in the interview. He said of Cuomo, “I liked it better when he said President Trump’s leadership in the pandemic was, in his words, phenomenal. He said that repeatedly as we surged testing, as we surged PPE, as we surged in a hospital ship, as we built hospital ships in New York. I couldn’t be more proud of the support that we rendered to the people of New York, and I think the people of New York know that.”