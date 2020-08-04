https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-black-trump-supporters-march-through-los-angeles

Over the weekend, some members of the black community, willing to risk being vilified for their support for President Trump and law enforcement, marched through the streets of Los Angeles carrying outsized flags emblazoned with Trump 2020.

One leader in the effort tweeted, “Amidst the scorn, and despite being called c**ns and Uncle Tom’s, a few of us black Trump supporters took to the front to head a collective march thru the streets of Los Angeles, as we all showed support for America, Trump, and our police.” He also added the hashtag #BLACKLIVESMAGA.

One of the leaders of the group slammed the media for not covering serious problems within the black community itself. “No cover on O Magazine. Not what? No good? No cover on O Magazine?” he said. “The 10-month old that died over on Monday? No cover on O Magazine. You’ve got an eleven-year-old, a five-year-old in his own crib, no cover on O Magazine?”

Amidst the scorn, and despite being called c**ns and Uncle Tom’s, a few of us black Trump supporters took to the front to head a collective march thru the streets of Los Angeles, as we all showed support for America, Trump, and our police. #liberalsworstnightmare #BLACKLIVESMAGA pic.twitter.com/d5BMF3sSFl — MAGA Hulk (@magamuscles) August 3, 2020

The march engendered some support online.

“I’m so proud. I need to find the courage to do this in Los Angeles. Honestly. I’m scared to rock the maga gear , for fear of being attacked . As a single female,” one supporter tweeted.

“These people are free. BLM is a method of control,” wrote another.

“Might be the best video of the year,” another tweeted.

In early July, noted black conservative radio host Larry Elder released his documentary “Uncle Tom,” of which he stated,“The ‘Uncle Tom’ movie simply asks a very simple question: Why can’t we have an intelligent, healthy discussion within the Black community without a whole cadre of well-educated, bright, thoughtful Black people being maligned and discarded as sellouts? What’s prompting this?”

Elder added, “The so-called war on poverty was launched in the 1960s … And what the welfare state has done, in my opinion, is incentivize Black women to marry the government, and allow men to abandon their financial and moral responsibilities to their families. We’ve gone from 25 percent of Black kids born outside wedlock in 1965 to nearly 70 percent now. You cannot attribute that to Jim Crow and racism. It has to do with bad government policy.”

“I have long since gotten over the idea that I should react emotionally when someone calls me a name,” Elder said. “I now feel sorry that you have been so corrupted, by Hollywood, media [and] academia, that I, Larry Elder, am your villain? Not the welfare state? Not bad economic policies? Not porous borders putting downward pressure on wages for Black and brown people, but I’m the bad guy? What’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with your thinking? Who has indoctrinated you like that? That’s my reaction.”

In mid-June, justthenews.com reported:

UCLA data collected just prior to the protests about the death of African-American George Floyd show younger black Americans have been holding more favorable views of President Trump than their parents and grandparents. The data collected from April 2-May 13 by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project, an initiative that conducted weekly surveys of thousands of potential voters for nearly a year, found that 29% of percent of black voters ages 30-44 and 21% ages 18-29 have a “very favorable” or “somewhat favorable” view of President Trump. This compares to just 14% of black voters 45-64 and 9% of those 65 and older.

