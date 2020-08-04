https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-grahams-fiery-defense-of-feds-in-portland-if-we-hadnt-intervened-theyd-burn-the-goddad-thing-down

Speaking on Tuesday at a hearing titled, “Hearing on Protecting Free Speech and Preventing Violent Protests, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave a fiery defense of the federal government’s intervention in the Portland riots that targeted a federal courthouse, snapping, “If we hadn’t intervened they’d burn the godda***d thing down.”

Graham addressed Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli and Erin Nealy Cox, the United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

He began, “So just to put this into context for myself, to those who accuse the United States of being a totalitarian state, I don’t buy it, because I don’t remember many hearings like this in Germany, where you call the Gestapo and ask “Who are you beating up and why?” I don’t remember any open press about what’s going on, talking about the press; these things have been extensively covered.”

“I want to live in an America where the cops are held accountable,” he continued. “Both of you agree with that?”

Cuccinelli and Cox replied, “Yes, sir.”

Graham continued, “You wear a gun and badge you have a lot of power and your actions need to be judged and monitored. Is that correct?”

“Yes, sir.”

Graham: You also want to live in a country where people wearing a badge and gun feel like you’ve got their back, right?”

“Yes, sir.”

Graham: Okay. How many people have been prosecuted for the violence against DHS or DOJ officers? Are there any prosecutions in the making for the 200 and something injuries?

Cuccinelli: There are; I don’t know the exact number of cases. I can tell you arrests.

Cox: Currently out of the district of Oregon, Senator, we have 97 arrests.

Graham:

I’m going to be watching really hard whether or not the people who attack our officers prosecuted. And I will join my Democratic colleagues to make sure that the IG looks really hard at any excessive use of force. I think most Americans are probably where I’m at: if a cop is going overboard we want to know about it and take corrective action, but I think most Americans want to make sure that somebody throws a brick or a frozen bottle of water or anything else at a police officer, that they have their day in court too. So I want to put you both on notice that we’re going to hold you accountable for prosecuting those who hurt our cops.

Then Graham turned to Portland: “Now. If we’d done nothing what would have happened to the courthouse, Mr. Cuccinelli, in Portland?’

Cuccinelli: That courthouse wouldn’t be there in any function—

Graham: I challenge anybody on the other side to say different. If we hadn’t intervened they’d burn the godda***d thing down.

Graham then looked around the room, daring anyone to disagree.

“Seattle,” he continued. “Were you in Seattle? Were either one of you in Seattle when they took over part of the town? Did they send anybody in there to help?”

Cuccinelli: We were not requested and there was no federal —

Graham:

Well, they worked it out in Seattle, after they took over part of the town. Being upset with what happened with Mr. (George) Floyd, is absolutely all-American. Trying to occupy a part of the city and turn it into a socialist enclave: Not. So we got a lot going on in this country and I don’t want to blend ’em in. Chicago: I don’t know what’s happening in Chicago, but this is not about Mr. Floyd. Young kids are getting killed just outside their house. Somebody needs to do something about it. So my point is that this committee is going to look at all of it. And all of it means what’s going on in Chicago and should the federal government help? How many kids have to die every weekend before enough is enough? As to the state police in Portland: I’m glad you’re there; I hope it works out. But if you can’t take care of it, we will. That’s not being totalitarian; that’s applying the law that exists in the United States today. It’s a federal responsibility to protect federal property. Do you agree with that, Mr. Cuccinelli?

Cuccinelli: Yes, sir.

Graham: Ms. Cox: There are people out there who would kill you because of your race. Do you agree with that? White supremist (sic) groups are alive and well in the United States.

Cox: Yes. I would agree with that?

Graham: Do you believe they’re on the rise?

Cox: I believe they’ve existed for some time.

Graham:

Well, I tell you Director Wray said they’re on the rise and I believe that, too. And I want you to bust their a** wherever you find ’em. We’re not gonna live in an America like this. So if you’re a white supremist (sic), I hope you get a knock on your door soon. If you’re engaging in violence I hope you go to jail. So from my point of view I don’t want any American, black, white, anything in-between, having to be afraid to live in their own country. Not being able to let their kids go outside and play at night, and can’t go downtown to one of the major cities. So to both of you, thank you for your service; pass on to those under your charge that we appreciate the, that at least I don’t consider then the Gestapo, but let them know if they get out of line they’ll be dealt with. That’s what the rule is all about.

