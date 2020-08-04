http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/okqGBIx1c5w/

Anyone who knows anything about Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Hershel Walker, knows how seriously he takes his workouts. So, if Walker felt compelled to end his workout, there would have to be a very good reason.

On Sunday, Walker took to Twitter and explained that he had felt compelled to stop his work out “for the first time in a long time,” after watching rioters in Portland holding a Black Lives Matter sign while burning copies of the Bible. That event also prompted Walker to think about the pro sports leagues that have embraced BLM.

“For the first time in a long time I stopped in the middle of my workout because last night I saw something that really, really disturbed me,” Walker explained. “I saw a bunch of people holding a BLM sign burning the Holy Bible. Burning the flag of the United States of America, also burning a cross. And I started thinking that NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB: is this the people you’re supporting right now? Is it the movement? Is it the organization? Because I don’t think that’s right.”

Walker added, “Maybe, Washington: we cannot continue to sweep stuff underneath the rug, ’cause sooner or later we’re gonna stumble. People, are we being fooled?”

Despite claims that Antifa protesters had calmed down after an apparent deal struck between the State of Oregon and federal law enforcement, rioters went on a burning spree this weekend in which no American flag or Bible was safe.

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Left-wing activists bring a stack of Bibles to burn in front of the federal courthouse in Portland. https://t.co/lYWY0x8n8P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

During an appearance on Fox News this weekend with Jeanine Pirro, Walker used a football analogy to illustrate the absurdity of defunding the police.

“You have so many people today afraid to speak out because of what they’ll be labeled as. I’ve been labeled as so many names; people have called me so many names. We’re fighting for America right now. We’re fighting for America. Do not be afraid to speak out for what is right. What is right is — we don’t defund the police. Let’s be real. If you want to win a Super Bowl, you don’t take money away from your team; what you do is go out and pay players more money to get a better team … you put more money in; you don’t take money out.”

.@HerschelWalker reacts to NBA players taking a knee during the National Anthem and protesters calling to defund the police. Check out what he has to say. pic.twitter.com/IVf8NzHczb — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 2, 2020

Walker, who played on a USFL team owned by Donald Trump, has been one of his former employer’s biggest supporters. He has also played an active role in helping Georgia Governor Brian Kemp during his campaign against Stacey Abrams in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

