Leaked police body cam footage shows George Floyd incident from a new perspective. It reveals all the details in what took place just before George Floyd’s death.

George Floyd is seen reacting emotionally and being asked by the officers to stop resisting and to put his hands behind his back, Mr. Floyd states, “I’m not gonna do nothing.”

Mr. Floyd begs, “Please, please man. I don’t want to go back there. I did nothing wrong.”

The officer tries getting Mr. Floyd out and away from the car stating, “Come on. We’re trying to get out of the street here, so you don’t get hit by a car.”

George Floyd thanks the officer for bringing him over and having him sit down against the side of the building.

After being seated on the sidewalk, the officer asked Mr. Floyd if he has an ID on him and if he knows why the police were called.

The officer asked, “Man, do you know why we’re here?…We’re here because it sounds like you gave a fake bill to the individuals in there.”

Click below to watch the full leaked video!

