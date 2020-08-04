https://justthenews.com/government/congress/watch-sally-yates-testifies-russia-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testifies Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee during its “Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation” hearing.

The committee is investigating the origins of the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and its involvement with the first Trump presidential campaign.

