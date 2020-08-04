https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/04/we-are-a-cancer-and-there-is-no-cure-msnbc-journo-ariana-pekary-writes-damning-piece-about-working-for-the-outlet-and-why-she-quit/

Ariana Pekary wrote a fairly eye-opening piece about her time at MSNBC and why she decided to finally leave the outlet. We are somewhat reminded of what Bari Weiss went through at the New York Times, not necessarily the bullying but the general idea that narrative and agenda are more important than any story.

From Ariana Pekary:

It’s possible that I’m more sensitive to the editorial process due to my background in public radio, where no decision I ever witnessed was predicated on how a topic or guest would “rate.” The longer I was at MSNBC, the more I saw such choices — it’s practically baked in to the editorial process – and those decisions affect news content every day. Likewise, it’s taboo to discuss how the ratings scheme distorts content, or it’s simply taken for granted, because everyone in the commercial broadcast news industry is doing the exact same thing.

But behind closed doors, industry leaders will admit the damage that’s being done.

“We are a cancer and there is no cure,” a successful and insightful TV veteran said to me. “But if you could find a cure, it would change the world.”

As it is, this cancer stokes national division, even in the middle of a civil rights crisis. The model blocks diversity of thought and content because the networks have incentive to amplify fringe voices and events, at the expense of others… all because it pumps up the ratings.