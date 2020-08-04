https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/04/we-are-a-cancer-and-there-is-no-cure-msnbc-journo-ariana-pekary-writes-damning-piece-about-working-for-the-outlet-and-why-she-quit/
Ariana Pekary wrote a fairly eye-opening piece about her time at MSNBC and why she decided to finally leave the outlet. We are somewhat reminded of what Bari Weiss went through at the New York Times, not necessarily the bullying but the general idea that narrative and agenda are more important than any story.
Some personal news: why I’m now leaving MSNBC
It’s not the optimal time for change but the time doesn’t feel optional, anymore.https://t.co/HbZo0weiUs
— Ariana Pekary (@arianapekary) August 3, 2020
From Ariana Pekary:
It’s possible that I’m more sensitive to the editorial process due to my background in public radio, where no decision I ever witnessed was predicated on how a topic or guest would “rate.” The longer I was at MSNBC, the more I saw such choices — it’s practically baked in to the editorial process – and those decisions affect news content every day. Likewise, it’s taboo to discuss how the ratings scheme distorts content, or it’s simply taken for granted, because everyone in the commercial broadcast news industry is doing the exact same thing.
But behind closed doors, industry leaders will admit the damage that’s being done.
“We are a cancer and there is no cure,” a successful and insightful TV veteran said to me. “But if you could find a cure, it would change the world.”
As it is, this cancer stokes national division, even in the middle of a civil rights crisis. The model blocks diversity of thought and content because the networks have incentive to amplify fringe voices and events, at the expense of others… all because it pumps up the ratings.
If it bleeds it leads.
Yup.
You have guts Ariana, and YOU are a REAL journalist for doing what you’re doing. We need journalists like you. I wish you well and I’m sure a person of your integrity will be hired by somone in no time. 🇺🇸
— Wally G. 🍀 (@Zoomm01) August 4, 2020
I’ve been in your shoes, Ariana. Couldn’t bear working a job that was a figurehead position doing (required) quality assurance that nobody really wanted done. The person I audited was the person who made my salary recommendations! So I simply quit. Success followed. Best of luck!
— Wendy Darling (@sludgediva) August 3, 2020
Brave and bold move but you can hold your head high knowing integrity still matters. Good luck to you. 🍀
— [Redacted] (@thebleepstate) August 4, 2020
Great inside view. Hope you are well-rewarded for your brave, liberating move!
— Cuthbert J. Twillie, closer than 6′ (@JTwille) August 4, 2020
Insta-follow. Integrity is a magnet. Stay strong.
— Steve B (@libertyF7R8) August 4, 2020
Excellent piece. Thank you.
— jon gabriel (@exjon) August 4, 2020
It’s time for the true journalists of the Fourth Estate to take up its arms (words) and speak out against the harm to the citizenry caused by the slanted, social-engineering program of the MSM that causes unruly division. Bravo, Ariana. Americans are here for you!
— BKnight (@BKnight561) August 4, 2020
Bravo indeed!
***
