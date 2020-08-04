https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/04/we-take-no-pleasure-in-reporting-this-louise-mensch-news-screenshot/

Another chapter in our history has drawn to a close. Pour one out for Louise Mensch, everybody:

Say it ain’t so!

For those of you who’ve forgotten about one of Twitter’s all-time greatest hits, here’s a reminder:

Poor Louise … did her “sources” let her down again?

It’s the end of an era.

For what it’s worth, though, Mensch says the tweet’s disappearance was an accident:

Good to know the Russians weren’t involved.

Or were they?

