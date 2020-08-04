https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/04/what-an-obvious-sham-bill-kristol-attempts-to-troll-president-trump-on-canceling-the-debates/

In response to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien saying he wants *more* debates with Joe Biden because early voting will be underway before the first scheduled debate. . .

“We want more debates. We want them sooner,” says Trump campaign manager @BillStepien. On @FoxNews, he says 16 states start voting before the first scheduled debate on Sep 29th and voters there should see & hear a debate before casting ballots. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 3, 2020

. . .anti-Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted that “the fairest thing might be to skip the debates this year”:

If early voting is underway before the scheduled debates, then it seems unfair to early voters to have those debates as scheduled. But so much work went in to the schedule that it seems unfair to change it. So I guess the fairest thing might be to skip the debates this year. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Y4JccPbKtE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 4, 2020

What a clown:

Oh Bill Kristol is now advocating for no debates. https://t.co/RSHsH4kn0C — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) August 4, 2020

You know, early voters can actually wait if they want and really haven’t made up their minds yet:

This seems quite convoluted. Early voters don’t have to vote early. They have the option to wait on the debates. You might as well just say we shouldn’t hold debates because some people vote without watching them and that’s unfair to them. https://t.co/Sa7sSBfO2c — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) August 4, 2020

They really don’t want Joe Biden out of his basement:

It’s not unfair to people who made up their minds and voted early. They made that choice. You, for instance, don’t need the debates to make up your mind. Others do. Why are you afraid of them having that information? https://t.co/45QVzJCjTB — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 4, 2020

“Unfair.” GMAFB. Stop lying. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 4, 2020

And it’s not like Joe Biden wouldn’t have a little help from the media once he does debate:

What an obvious sham. Biden would have the entire media on his side for the debates, likely get the questions in advance, and they are still dont want him to be seen. Good indicator of Biden’s competency. https://t.co/1UHDJEzOTL — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 4, 2020

Get him over that finish line, Bill:

When you try to drag your guy over the goal line you need to make sure he’s still holding the football Bill https://t.co/2x7Kn5Wmdc — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) August 4, 2020

Yep:

Or he’s just trolling. Who knows any longer:

