In response to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien saying he wants *more* debates with Joe Biden because early voting will be underway before the first scheduled debate. . .

. . .anti-Trumper Bill Kristol tweeted that “the fairest thing might be to skip the debates this year”:

What a clown:

You know, early voters can actually wait if they want and really haven’t made up their minds yet:

They really don’t want Joe Biden out of his basement:

And it’s not like Joe Biden wouldn’t have a little help from the media once he does debate:

Get him over that finish line, Bill:

Yep:

Or he’s just trolling. Who knows any longer:

