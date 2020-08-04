https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/old-joe-fox-news-host-asks-jill-biden-joe-biden-will-show-debates-trump-video/

Joe Biden is hiding in his basement so his wife, Jill Biden had to reassure the media that the former VP will show up to the debates against Trump.

When Fox News host Dana Perino asked Jill Biden if her husband will show up to the debates against Trump, she responded, “He’ll be there.”

Over the weekend, CNN suggested Biden skip the debates, then the New York Times penned an op-ed suggesting scrapping the 2020 debates.

Perino pressed Jill Biden if she thinks it’s unhelpful for the Democrats to suggest Biden should not debate Trump.

Jill Biden laughed it off and said, “Joe will make up his own mind.”

.@DanaPerino asks Jill Biden if Joe Biden will show up to the debates against President Trump: “He’ll be there” pic.twitter.com/gHDnZTAc3b — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2020

