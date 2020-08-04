https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/04/will-florida-covid-cases-rise-now-that-the-storm-has-passed/
RUSH: Here’s Derek in Boca Raton. It’s great to have you, sir. Glad you waited. Hi.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Mr. Limbaugh. Great honor to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: This weekend, Thursday last week, we were waiting for the super scary hurricane to wipe us out here in south Florida. And all of the state-run COVID-19 testing facilities closed down. And they’re reopening today. So I am expecting that as they are reopening and begin reporting numbers again, that I’m expecting the news are gonna tell us that we are going to have sudden spikes in Florida and the other states —
RUSH: Oh, this is —
CALLER: — southeast coast state.
RUSH: — brilliant point.
CALLER: — chance to beat up on DeSantis and Governor Kemp again.
RUSH: Oh, absolutely. Folks, they shut down the testing centers on the basis of the biggest dud tropical storm, hurricane. Folks, I cannot describe this for you. This storm was so far offshore, the rain was way out past Freeport in the Bahamas, 30 miles — never got any closer. We never got tropical storm winds.
CALLER: No.
RUSH: We got nothing.
CALLER: My mother called me from out of state worried to check in on us because of what she’s seeing on the news —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — and I told her, let me look outside. And there was absolutely nothing going on outside.
RUSH: But you’re right. They shut down the testing centers. I forgot that. They shut down the testing centers late last week. So he’s right. They’ve reopened ’em, and there’s gonna be a massive number of positives. You wait. You wait. It’s gonna be utilized to fool you.