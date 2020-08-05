http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pc71iWZD4Fg/

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to an interior immigration checkpoint 80 miles from the Texas border with Mexico seized a load of cocaine valued at approximately $2.5 million. The agents found the 75 pounds of drugs after a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents assigned to the U.S. Highway 281 immigration checkpoint on August 3 observed a vehicle approaching in the northbound lanes for inspection. A K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. Agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station for further processing, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

During a physical search of the vehicle, the agents found multiple bundles of drugs. The drugs tested positive for cocaine, officials stated. The agents reported the seizure of 75 pounds of cocaine and estimated the street value as $2.5 million.

The agents arrested the driver and escorted him to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Station for processing. The driver and the 75 pounds of cocaine will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation, officials stated.

Officials did not disclose any information about the driver or the vehicle used in the failed drug smuggling attempt.

At the other end of the U.S.-Mexico border, El Centro Sector agents assigned to the Highway 86 interior immigration checkpoint arrested a woman for allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine inside her brassiere. The discovery followed a K-9 alert as the woman attempted to drive her Hyundai Elantra with three passengers through the checkpoint.

During a secondary inspection, agents conducted a physical patdown of the driver and the three passengers. During the search, agents found a plastic-wrapped package in the drivers brassier.

Officials estimated the value of the .66 pounds of methamphetamine to be $1,485. In addition, the agents seized $6,420 in cash found in the driver’s purse. The agents turned the drugs, money, and vehicle over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and prosecution.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

