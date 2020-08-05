https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/05/absolutely-insane-heart-stopping-footage-shows-beirut-brides-dream-become-a-nightmare-at-the-moment-of-deadly-explosion-video/

Lebanon is still reeling from yesterday’s deadly explosions in Beirut.

There’s certainly no shortage of terrifying footage, but this may be among the most terrifying of all:

We can’t even begin to imagine what went through her mind at that moment … and what she’s feeling today after that kind of trauma. That’s not something she’ll get over.

Pray for that bride — and for the people of Lebanon.

