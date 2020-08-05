https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/05/absolutely-insane-heart-stopping-footage-shows-beirut-brides-dream-become-a-nightmare-at-the-moment-of-deadly-explosion-video/

Lebanon is still reeling from yesterday’s deadly explosions in Beirut.

There’s certainly no shortage of terrifying footage, but this may be among the most terrifying of all:

Video of bride on wedding day in Beirut captures moment massive warehouse explosion ripped through the city pic.twitter.com/ZsH20S4TGt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 5, 2020

This is insane. A bride taking wedding photos as the explosion happens in Beirut. And she’s one of the lucky ones, fortunate to survive. (video by Mahmoud Nakib) pic.twitter.com/1zpE7YcB7M — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 5, 2020

We can’t even begin to imagine what went through her mind at that moment … and what she’s feeling today after that kind of trauma. That’s not something she’ll get over.

Absolutely surreal. — supa dupa fly (@nuedele) August 5, 2020

The most insane juxtaposition. I knew it was coming and my jaw still dropped when it hit. — K Fitton (@KelFitton) August 5, 2020

My heart is actually pounding, it was horrifying watching it on my phone, so imagine actually being there — Monsters Are Hot 🏳️‍🌈 (@wispyflower) August 5, 2020

thats so depressing… i got chills watching a beautiful moment of happiness with a bright background suddenly turn into a grey war zone in a second… prayers to all affected — leo(nardo)🇨🇴🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@AndWithNoCheese) August 5, 2020

Pray for that bride — and for the people of Lebanon.

