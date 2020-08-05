http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aCeM56xN5UY/

Alaska Airlines announced its intention to crack down on its mask mandate, requiring all travelers ages two and up to wear a mask or face covering at both the airport and on the aircraft, with “no exceptions.”

While Alaska Airlines issued a mask mandate in May and acknowledged that the “overwhelming majority of guests have respected the requirement,” the airline said many travelers have expressed concern over those who are not adhering to it. Therefore, beginning August 7, all of those two and older will be required to wear a face-covering or mask that covers both the mouth and nose — “no exceptions.”

“If a guest is unwilling or unable to wear a mask for any reason while at the airport, they will not be permitted to travel. If a guest refuses to wear a mask after boarding their flight, they will be suspended from future travel,” a release detailing the new rules states.

Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of safety and security, said that wearing a mask is the “best way” individuals can both “look out for each other during this health emergency” and “prevent the spread of the virus.”

“We all need to look out for each other during this health emergency, and the best way we can do that — and prevent the spread of the virus — is to simply wear a mask or face covering when we’re around each other,” Tidwell said.

“Safety remains priority number one for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Our tougher policy shows how important this issue is to us and our guests,” he continued, stating bluntly, “If you don’t wear a mask, you won’t be flying with us.”

Alaska Air has been moving in the direction of stricter enforcement, allowing flight attendants to issue a yellow card to repeated offenders of the mask mandate while on board. Under the system, those who fail to heed to the warning can be suspended from the airline upon landing.

The airline added that it will have masks for those who do not have one, as well as hand sanitizer.

Every major domestic airline has some form of a mask policy in place, although enforcement varies depending on the airline. Some, like Alaska Airlines and United, are suspending travelers who refuse to adhere to the requirements. Others are denying those who refuse to wear a mask from boarding the aircraft.

Alaska Airlines is among the few airlines that initially blocked out the middle seats to better promote social distancing. Others included Delta, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, and Southwest, according to Forbes.

Recent polls indicate that Americans are generally on board with wearing masks in public. A Morning Consult survey released last week showed that 9 out of 10 Americans have worn a mask in public “to some extent” over the last month, and a Hill-HarrisX survey released Monday revealed that 82 percent would support a nationwide mask mandate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

