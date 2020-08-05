http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4RUoouYctaA/

Far-left actor Alec Baldwin has accused President Donald Trump of destroying America and ruining its reputation as a beacon of courage and humanity.

The 62-year-old 30 Rock alum claimed that other countries around the world are overtaking America in a number of ways, ways that the actor failed to actually explain to his one million Twitter followers. “The rest of the world is leaving us behind,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “Trump has destroyed this country and its reputation as a beacon of courage, ingenuity, humanity,” Baldwin declared.

The rest of the world is leaving us behind. Trump has destroyed this country and its reputation as a beacon of courage, ingenuity, humanity. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 5, 2020

In an industry full of radical progressives and brazen anti-Trump activists, Baldwin still manages to stand out as one of the most unhinged critics of the Trump administration.

Some of his most outlandish declarations include suggesting the failed impeachment process was centered around a “hate crime,” claiming most foreigners believe Americans are “outright racists,” and describing him and all his supporters as “mentally ill.”

In February, the Saturday Night Live Trump impersonator even invoked Reductio ad Hitlerum (playing the Hitler card) by comparing the United States to Nazi Germany following an increase in the military budget. “It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII,” Balwdin wrote at the time.

Last month, Alec Baldwin warned that Trump must lose this year’s election in order for America to survive. “Trump’s presidency must die so that we can live.”

Trump’s presidency must die so that we can live. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 24, 2020

