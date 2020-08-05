https://www.dailywire.com/news/allen-west-on-living-as-victors-not-victims

In a Daily Wire exclusive interview, Lt. Col. Allen West sat down with Ben Shapiro to discuss how to push back on the identity politics and “victim culture” dominating American discourse and what it’ll take to keep the red states from turning blue.

Allen West grew up in the same neighborhood as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an area more commonly known as the “Old Fourth Ward Neighborhood.” Despite being born a generation later, former U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, former U.S. Representative and now Texas Republican Party Chairman, Allen West continues to echo the same transformative message of Dr. King — content of character and not the color of your skin.