https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/america-hating-cop-hating-leftist-rashida-tlaib-wins-democrat-primary-michigan/
Rashida thanked her supporters on Wednesday morning.
Thank you to every neighbor, community member, voter, volunteer, door-knocker, friend, staff, and family member. Thank you for believing in me and my team as we serve you. Thank you for showing up for each other and for this movement.
The work continues. Onward.
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 5, 2020
She’s a real peach.
Here are a few of her classics.
Vulgar and profane language.
Remake America.
Hates Israel too.
And completely unhinged.