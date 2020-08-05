https://pjmedia.com/culture/rick-moran/2020/08/05/and-then-they-came-for-kindergarten-cop-n753632

The movie website Rotten Tomatoes calls the film Kindergarten Cop “too grim for children and too cloying for adults.” Even for Arnold Schwarzenegger fans, it was a stretch. A cop goes undercover in a school as a teacher to thwart a bad guy and win the girl? Hollywood has done worse — but not much.

But it’s no longer a question of “are you entertained” when it comes to movies, TV shows, sports, and news. There has to be a political message embedded in what you watch. And if there isn’t, you just make stuff up.

The Northwest Film Center has canceled a showing of Kindergarten Cop because, yeah, racism. A member of the woke generation likened the film to D.W. Griffith’s overtly racist Birth of a Nation, which would be like comparing apples to oranges, except it’s more like comparing apples to nuclear bombs.

But that’s the new Woke America for you. Logic and reason are thrown under the bus in favor of suspicion, paranoia, and hysteria. A local author, Lois Leveen said in a tweet, which has since been deleted, that the film promoted a “school-to-prison pipeline” and that’s all that was necessary to get movie night canceled.

What’s so funny about School-to-Prison pipeline? Kindergarten Cop-Out: Tell @nwfilmcenter there’s nothing fun in cops traumatizing kids. National reckoning on overpolicing is a weird time to revive Kindergarten Cop. IRL, we are trying to end school-to-prison pipeline. — Lois Leveen (@LoisLeveen) August 1, 2020

If all she wanted was attention, perhaps next time she could just wet her pants like any normal two-year-old. But no, the image of a harried Schwarzenegger being run to ground by a bunch of 7-year-old kids is just too remindful of “over-policing.”

Leveen’s emails to the Williamette Week should be preserved as classic leftist twaddle.

It’s true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are Birth of a Nation and Gone With the Wind, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun.’…They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions. Because despite what the movie shows…in reality, schools don’t transform cops. Cops transform schools, and in an extremely detrimental way.

Reason’s Nick Gillespie applies the necessary lobotomy to Leveen’s nonsensical thinking.

It’s a good thing that “cancel culture” doesn’t exist or otherwise this would be deeply disturbing, wouldn’t it? This sort of skirmish is the predictable and regrettable outcome of the politicization of everything and a totalist approach to cultural production and consumption that assumes audience members are either slack-jawed dullards who are effectively programmed by what they watch or ultra-sensitive flowers shredded by every imaginable slight. Either way, madness lies. Or maybe just a new episode of Portlandia.

“Madness,” indeed. But this is not a mental aberration or the rantings of a diseased mind. It’s a cold, calculated, and deliberate assault on common sense, reason, and culture itself. Not that Kindergarten Cop will ever be confused with Shakespear. But the film is part of the Western cultural experience and for that reason, it’s got to go.

“Culture” can be defined as “the customs, arts, social institutions, and achievements of a particular nation, people, or other social group.” It is absolutely necessary to destroy it in order for people’s minds to be reprogrammed. That’s why all those things — culture, arts, social institutions, and achievements — are all being relentlessly attacked.

Resistance may be futile.

