Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) spoke out this week against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since Loeffler is a co-owner of the Atlanta Dream WNBA team this caused a huge amount of backlash from the cancel culture crowd.



Loeffler even accused the Black Lives Matter of being a Marxist organization that is against American principles.

She’s right!

No one is standing up against the radical Black Lives Matter Marxist movement like Senator Loeffler.

And she is being targeted because of it!

Now WNBA players are wearing “Vote Warnock” T-shirts supporting her liberal opponent after her honest remarks on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler should sell the team and cut her losses.

The WNBA obviously has no interest in supporting conservative Americans why should conservative Americans support the WNBA?

Both the ⁦@AtlantaDream⁩ and ⁦@PhoenixMercury⁩ players arrived wearing “VOTE WARNOCK” shirts to their game tonight. For more here is story from ⁦@ramonashelburne⁩ https://t.co/th5gtsfEtv pic.twitter.com/2oLdvn3kyJ — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 4, 2020

