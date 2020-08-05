https://thepostmillennial.com/antifa-militants-set-fires-in-portland

Yesterday, the Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) convened hearings to discuss the ongoing agitation and protest actions happening in the US. Evidence was given as to the involvement of Antifa, a group of militants who are inciting violence and destruction to attain the end of the United States. Democrats in the Senate, such as Mazie Hirono (D-HI) refused to acknowledge Antifa’s existence. Last night, Antifa once again staged acts of destruction in Portland, Ore.

As I said before, the outrage over federal officers was fake. Antifa are attacking local law enforcement officers and property the same. https://t.co/JcEO7tgUWR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

Hannah Ray Lambert, a journalist for KOIN News, covered Antifa and BLM’s actions in Portland last night. It began as a scheduled march at 8 p.m. “Destination unknown,” she reported.

I’m at Peninsula Park in North Portland where a march is supposed to start at 8. Destination unknown at this point. A couple dozen protesters appear to be here right now (along with other people/families hanging out in the park). pic.twitter.com/JAEwqfIr0G — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Revolution Ribs, a pop-up mutual aid kitchen serving agitators, activists, and Portlanders for free with the help of crowdsourced donations, was on hand to direct those attending the march as to where to go.

Perks of being mobile: we’re cooking for y’all at Peninsula Park tonight!!! ??? Come through for some ribs, the march leaves to an undisclosed location at 8 PM!!! pic.twitter.com/gXovpY1duL — REVOLUTION RIBS ? (@RevRibs) August 5, 2020

Lambert reported from the march that the “crowd voted” and decided to head out to the Portland Police Association, which was one of two police buildings on the ballot. Lambert counted about 200 people.

Getting a later-than-planned start, but the crowd voted and we are starting to march to the Portland Police Association (North Precinct was the other option). I’d guess the crowd is about 200 people strong. — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

The group took over the street, blocking traffic, while marching with their signs. Lambert reports that the leader with the megaphone is Demetria Hester. Hester was allegedly attacked in 2017 by Jeremy Christian, the man who went on to kill two people and injure a third aboard a TriMet MAX light rail train in May 2017. She is now a leader of Moms United for Black Lives Matter.

In June, Hester spoke to The Oregonian about the intentions and tactics of the “moms” movement. “We’re protesting without any violence,” she said. “Any. We’re moms! We’re not doing anything but protesting for the right to be treated equally. Period.”

Hester differentiates herself and those she’s working with as the “Moms who came from Black Lives Matter,” as opposed to the “wall of moms,” who she’s no longer working with. Hester said that the moms who were with her came to her and said “we’re gonna follow you because you’re about what we’re about, and that’s the revolution.”

“Whose streets?” Is Hester’s call. “Our streets!” Is the response.

A view of the crowd passing Rosa Parks and Denver. Bikes and motorcycles are leading the way and blocking streets. Cars are bringing up the rear. pic.twitter.com/m1fcwPw4wy — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

When Hester’s march reached the Portland Police Association building last night, the entrance had been boarded up. Someone from the crowd requested a crowbar to gain access.

Somebody asked if anyone had a crowbar (the entrance is boarded up). Crowd seemed momentarily unsure of what to do next, now chants have resumed. pic.twitter.com/SQe4YXs6SZ — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Hester’s “non-violent” moms and “peaceful protestors” set fires in the street, and chanted “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground.”

Dumpster on fire in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/pvitMDPZqt — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Antifa and BLM militants used flaming cardboard to try to set the building ablaze.

Antifa rioters have started another street fire outside the Portland Police union hall. Last month they broke into the building and set the lobby on fire. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KAw56tpiN4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 5, 2020

When a woman in a flag cape and top hat tried to extinguish the flames, she was met with resistance.

And then this altercation happened. The woman wearing the flag eventually walked to another corner. pic.twitter.com/B21GktVXJi — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Lambert reports that Portland police made an LRAD (long range acoustic device) announcement, telling the crowd to clear the area, but that the crowd did not disperse. A semi-truck was stuck, could not be turned around by the agitators’ barricades, and was allowed to pass through the area, directed by militants.

This semi-truck couldn’t turn around when it hit the demonstrators’ roadblock at Lombard and Concord. So they cleared the street enough for it to drive through. pic.twitter.com/6Gu5fjz5Px — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Other’s who claimed to be on the scene found the announcements of the Portland police funny, noting that “THIS crowd isnt buying it.”

First LRAD announcement tonight was like “some of you are doing crimes”, “we’re asking all of you to leave because a few people did a crime” “those few people are to blame, guys” “we know you’re trying to gather peacefully ? uwu” They dont get that THIS crowd isnt buying it — Proud Bulba (@ProudBulba) August 5, 2020

Portland police continued to ask for people to leave the area, and reported that people were trying to climb on top of the building. The crowd did not disperse.

A pickup truck entered the area, and a motorcyclist rode along side, and attempted to stop the pickup by dismounting from the motorcycle and putting it in front of the truck before attending to the driver’s side door. The pickup was not deterred by the motorcycle, and drove off, sparks flying.

Pickup sped through crowd and rammed through the fence, sparks flying. pic.twitter.com/0zumuvzNKC — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Antifa and BLM radicals resurrected the barricades to block the street. Lambert reported that police again asked people to leave the area and that an “unlawful assembly” has been declared. She reported that tear gas was fired, but then retracts, noting that the officers are not wearing gas masks.

Pushing people to Lombard and Denver. Also, that may not have been tear gas because none of the officers i see are wearing gas masks. pic.twitter.com/QJxP32dkxS — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Lambert reports that smoke was in the air, but that it did not have the taste of chemical gas. Agitators again tried to block the street, and attempted to intervene with another vehicle. That car reportedly was turned around and left the area.

Moments ago. There was some sort of fight, car turned aroud and I heard several pops. Someone said a person shot into the air, but that’s not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/XvosYmbgP8 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Lambert reported that police were investigating, and that people shouted at them and threw things at officers.

People in the crowd threw things at officers as they drove away. Police threw flashbangs and smoke in response. — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Eventually the crowd was smaller, and the activity dispersed.

PPB cars just left on Denver. Crowd significantly smaller than it started out. I’m heading in for the night. pic.twitter.com/8BPQH5KxG6 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

The media called them “peaceful protestors” when they took up actions against the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in June. As their actions spilled into July and local law enforcement, headed by Mayor Ted Wheeler, did not act to stop it, the Trump administration sent federal agents to secure federal property.

The agitators and activists intensified their actions against the courthouse, holding nightly demonstrations outside, setting fires, ripping at fencing around the courthouse, and refusing to disperse when asked by law enforcement to do so. The activists and agitators claimed that it was the presence of federal officers that they found so offensive.

Mostly peaceful IED https://t.co/AVY3g0cbPL — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) August 4, 2020

A national media campaign was waged by mainstream media and Democrat lawmakers and elected leaders against Trump and against the presence of the federal officers in Portland. Mayors across the country took a look at Portland, declared that the problem was the federal officers, and stated unequivocally that, despite rising violence in their own cities, federal assistance would not be welcomed.

Federal agents were called on to leave, and as soon as they did, the violence surrounding the courthouse moved to another location. The claim that the presence of the federal officers was to blame for Antifa’s escalating violence outside the courthouse was a ruse. Violence in Portland’s streets continues, Antifa agitators continue to set fires, block streets, and to target law enforcement. Now that federal officers are no longer an obstacle, Antifa is back to targeting local officers.

The “wall of moms,” touted by Senator Wyden (D-OR) to be courageous, have been reported to be violent.

Many of the people from the “wall of moms” were filmed engaging in rioting themselves, @RonWyden. For example, one handled out slabs of concrete for others to use as projectiles, another tried to break into federal court front door & another used rope to try & pull down barrier. https://t.co/NAm2FJRyub — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020

While Senator Hirono left the hearing abruptly, and refused to answer whether should would denounce Antifa or not, Antifa militants found the testimony of Andy Ngo, editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, and others who spoke out about Antifa’s tactics and intentions, inspiring.

Wow. Antifa apologist senator Mazie Hirono just walked out of the senate after refusing to denounce Antifa!pic.twitter.com/BfmK38H8Rm — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) August 4, 2020

On Twitter, the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front wrote: “Members of our group report that watching the senate hearing on Antifa was very inspiring. Countless times the movement was referred to as being well organized, and it was conceded that ‘they are winning’ on various occasions. We will succeed in abolishing amerikkka!”

Members of our group report that watching the senate hearing on Antifa was very inspiring. Countless times the movement was referred to as being well organized, and it was conceded that “they are winning” on various occasions. We will succeed in abolishing amerikkka!?? — PNW Youth Liberation Front (@PNWYLF) August 5, 2020

