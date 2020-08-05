https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/05/as-yates-testifies-trump-says-doj-has-breathtaking-new-evidence-on-the-coup/
RUSH: Look at this. John Solomon’s website: “Trump suggests DOJ Has Found ‘Breathtaking’ Evidence Of Wrongdoing in Russia Probe.”
What in the world could there be that we don’t already know, particularly breathtaking? Seriously, folks, what could there possibly be that we don’t know? And, you know what? There’s always stuff we don’t know. No matter what story, no matter what event, no matter what, there are always – I was talking about this with Mr. Snerdley yesterday. There is always stuff we don’t know. So I’m intrigued.
Here’s a pull quote. Trump says, “I caught them, we caught them spying, using the intelligence apparatus of our country to spy on an opponent or an opposing party’s campaign both before and after the election.” He was on with Lou Dobbs last night on the Fox Business Channel. “Trump said he didn’t want to ‘get overly involved’ in the Durham review but expects a dramatic conclusion to the investigation of the investigators.”
Now, I know Trump is prone, he sometimes exaggerates and he sometimes tries to say things to force action on them. But this is something, if he’s gonna go out and say things like this, there better be something backing it up. He says, “I do hear it is breathtaking what they found. That’s all I can say, breathtaking. And hopefully it will come out soon. But it is beyond what anybody ever thought even possible.”
I am sitting here thinking, I thought we knew it all. I’m thinking, what else can there possibly be? And then I had to remember my own admonition to self. There are always things we don’t know. Now, there are hearings going on even as we speak. Lindsey Graham’s committee finally got into gear, finally got into action. They’re interviewing and hearing testimony today from Sally Yates. And we have a preliminary story, got audio sound bites on this.
RUSH: The headline here on the Sally Yates testimony before the Lindsey Graham committee, Comey went rogue with the Flynn interview, is what she said. She’s defending the investigation but she took issue with how Comey handled it. She almost has to defend the investigation. You know, she was the acting attorney general. She was one of the foxes that didn’t leave the henhouse after Trump was inaugurated. She was an Obama Regime holdover. And she was in there specifically to sabotage the Trump administration and the Trump Department of Justice while they were getting their feet wet and everybody was getting established over there.
But I disagree with this whole notion. Comey didn’t go rogue. That implies that Comey was off on his own and that’s not what happened. James Comey was doing the bidding the Barack Obama and Joe Biden. There’s a January 5th meeting in the Oval Office, and it’s Obama’s meeting, and in that meeting is Sally Yates, and she is stunned by some of the things that she’s hearing in this meeting.
And it was in this meeting — I mean, you’ve heard this ad infinitum now. It was in this meeting that they set up what was gonna happen the next day. Comey, Brennan, Clapper were gonna go meet Trump at Trump Tower on January 6th, and that was when Comey was gonna tell Trump about the Steele dossier and specifically the golden showers story.
But some of you, because you’re new, you may not know, “Golden showers? What’s that?” Golden showers is the creme de la creme of the Steele dossier. And very quickly, the allegation was Trump found himself in Moscow. He was there on business. Miss USA pageant, some such thing. And he found out that he was staying in the same hotel suite that Obama and Michelle (My Belle) had stayed in. So you know what Trump did? According to Steele dossier, Trump called a bunch of prostitutes to come over and urinate on the bed. The golden showers story.
That’s what Comey told Trump the next day, after that was hatched, after the meeting was planned in Obama’s office on January 5th, they go meet Trump at Trump Tower at January 6th, they tell him that. ‘Cause you have to remember Trump is on record at this point in time as saying he doesn’t need a briefing from the intelligence people every day because he’s smart and has a good memory. And he says, “How often could it change?”
Well, the intelligence people don’t like that. They want first dibs on the president every morning. They want to be the first people to brief him. They want to have the shot at shaping the presidential day. And everybody does. Everybody vies for access to every president. That’s what the chief of staff does. The chief of staff, among other things, controls who gets in and who doesn’t to the Oval Office, a meeting with the president.
So Trump’s out there publicly saying, “I don’t need to meet with the intel people every day.” That didn’t go over with the intel people. They had already hatched the coup attempt, so all this did was steel their resolve. But Comey wasn’t rogue. Comey went into the January 6th meeting with Trump with orders.
So Sally Yates, once again she’s trying to lay as much of this off on Comey as she can while defending the investigation. There’s no way this investigation could be defended, folks. It was illegal. It was unethical. It was really illegal. It was a violation of all norms in our government. It was an attempted coup. It was a way, an attempt to overturn the election results of 2016.
Comey didn’t go rogue. This is a major, major point. He went in there with orders from Biden and Obama the day before. And if you want proof, his own testimony, when talking about the meeting with Trump, he leaves the meeting after having told Trump about the golden showers, he leaves the meeting, he calls Clapper and says, “Mission accomplished.” Now, somebody going rogue does not call a compatriot, a comrade, and say, “Mission accomplished.” He called Clapper, said, okay, I did my duty. I’ve done what we planned. I told Trump about the golden showers.
That made it news. That’s how they wanted to get the Steele dossier in daily news reporting. And when you tell the president about something, it makes it news. So Clapper — he’s the bald-headed guy that sounds like this — Clapper’s one of these guys, by the way, who was testifying before every congressional committee that he never saw one shred of evidence that the Russians had anything to do with the election. And he’s every day on CNN lying through his teeth calling Trump an agent of Putin, calling Trump a spy, a traitor, but in his testimony under oath he admitted, and the same thing with Brennan and the same thing with all these other clowns.
No, we never saw one shred of evidence that Trump was messing around with the Russians. And yet for two years they’re on television lying about it. It’s just astounding what these people did and what they heretofore have gotten away with. So he calls CNN after Clapper is told by Comey, “Mission accomplished.” Clapper calls CNN, tells them about it, CNN runs the story. CNN gets a Pulitzer Prize for running this story, and they didn’t do jack. All they did was take a phone call from James Clapper. “I do think Trump is a Russian agent.” That’s who he is, a weird looking bald-headed guy. The kind of guy you can’t believe would be in any kind of position of power.
Here’s Sally Yates up there testifying today that Comey went rogue in the way he conducted the Flynn interview, not the January 6th meeting. I’m just using that as an example to show you he did not go rogue. He was following orders like a good foot soldier. So Yates is throwing Comey under the bus here. The January 5th 2017 meeting set the course. Flynn was gonna be entrapped. The Logan Act was one possible way to do it. Trump was to hear nothing about it. Yates was in that meeting. She heard what was said. She’s now throwing Comey under the bus at the Lindsey Graham committee.
Everybody that attended that January 5th meeting is complicit. Comey may be more culpable than some, but everybody there knew that Trump was being set up. They were doing it. They were eager to do it. They were excited to do it. They were doing everything they could to overturn the election results.
And, remember, Obama called the meeting. Obama was calling the shots. Comey did not go rogue. He was a good soldier. He’d already let Hillary off. He had already exonerated her for her illegal server and her emails and all the stuff that she had done. She should have been indicted. She should have been charged. So now it was time to take down the guy who committed the heinous crime of defeating Obama’s chosen successor. And that was Donald Trump.
Now Trump is saying that the Department of Justice has found breathtaking evidence of wrongdoing in the Russia probe.