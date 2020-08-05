https://hannity.com/media-room/beirut-update-300000-homeless-explosion-1-5-hiroshima-50-of-city-damaged-fatalities-unknown/

Emergency workers and first responders are still working to comprehend the full extent of the destruction caused by a massive explosion in downtown Beirut Tuesday, with officials saying upwards of 300,000 people are now homeless and 50% of the city experienced some level of damage.

“An entire port engulfed in fire, ships ablaze at sea and crumbling buildings: the site of the massive blast in Beirut’s harbour area resembled a post-nuclear landscape,” reports Yahoo News.

“Every parked vehicle within a radius of several hundred metres sustained damage from blast, so big that it was felt in Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away,” adds the website.

Read the full report here.

BEIRUT UPDATE: Damage Reported 15 Miles Away, ‘Like an Atomic Bomb,’ Fatalities Unknown

posted by Hannity Staff – 21 hours ago

A massive explosion completely destroyed the Port of Beirut Tuesday, with officials saying widespread damage is spread-out for miles in every direction. The source of the blast is still unknown.

“Beirut’s Hotel Dieu Hospital was reported to be treating more than 500 wounded patients and not able to receive more, while Lebanon’s Red Cross said it had been drowning in calls from injured people, many who are still trapped in their homes,” reports the Daily Mail.

Read the full report here.

BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Downtown Beirut, ‘Wide-Scale Destruction’ Reported, Injuries Unknown

posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago

From Fox News:

massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. The government has not issued an official count of injuries or casualties. The Lebanese Red Cross tweeted that more than 30 teams were responding to the scene of the blast via ambulances.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping in.

The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut’s port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

“We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion,” Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement to Fox News.

Read the full report at Fox News.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...