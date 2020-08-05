https://hannity.com/media-room/beirut-update-300000-homeless-explosion-1-5-hiroshima-50-of-city-damaged-fatalities-unknown/

Emergency workers and first responders are still working to comprehend the full extent of the destruction caused by a massive explosion in downtown Beirut Tuesday, with officials saying upwards of 300,000 people are now homeless and 50% of the city experienced some level of damage.

“An entire port engulfed in fire, ships ablaze at sea and crumbling buildings: the site of the massive blast in Beirut’s harbour area resembled a post-nuclear landscape,” reports Yahoo News.

“Every parked vehicle within a radius of several hundred metres sustained damage from blast, so big that it was felt in Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away,” adds the website.

Beirut port, before and after the explosion. 100+ dead

4000+ injuredpic.twitter.com/i4RXecDHcG — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 5, 2020

LATEST: Up to 300,000 people have been left homeless in the aftermath of yesterday’s devastating explosion, Beirut’s governor says. https://t.co/DRHhO25vS2 — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2020

BREAKING: Lebanon is putting unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest after a huge explosion killed more than 100 people. The move comes amid speculation that negligence was to blame for the blast that devastated the Lebanese capital. https://t.co/KbUN57ftPS — The Associated Press (@AP) August 5, 2020

BEIRUT UPDATE: Damage Reported 15 Miles Away, 'Like an Atomic Bomb,' Fatalities Unknown posted by Hannity Staff – 21 hours ago A massive explosion completely destroyed the Port of Beirut Tuesday, with officials saying widespread damage is spread-out for miles in every direction. The source of the blast is still unknown. "Beirut's Hotel Dieu Hospital was reported to be treating more than 500 wounded patients and not able to receive more, while Lebanon's Red Cross said it had been drowning in calls from injured people, many who are still trapped in their homes," reports the Daily Mail. An in depth look at where the explosive went off and how far the damage reached #Beirut https://t.co/nzDVlVZFUg pic.twitter.com/wNq3Zrg2YS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 4, 2020 "Everyone dropped to the ground and I remember opening my eyes and… just seeing dust and a bunch of rubble" Laith Ballout describes the destruction he witnessed in a mall a few kilometres away from the scene of the explosion in Beirut Latest: https://t.co/z424ustWTs pic.twitter.com/rzcV0XFtZ8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 4, 2020 Lebanon's capital Beirut shaken by massive explosion — in pictures https://t.co/miXyTLYmAL pic.twitter.com/bHYO0gJaSD — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 4, 2020 BEIRUT BLAST:

– Explosions, Shockwave Felt For Miles

– Governor Compares Event To Hiroshima & Nagasaki

– Hospitals Overwhelmed

– Number of Dead Unknown MORE >> https://t.co/z9EGXFwncWpic.twitter.com/0maA1rlkaZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2020

– Explosions, Shockwave Felt For Miles

– Governor Compares Event To Hiroshima & Nagasaki

– Hospitals Overwhelmed

BREAKING: Massive Explosion Rocks Downtown Beirut, 'Wide-Scale Destruction' Reported, Injuries Unknown posted by Hannity Staff – 23 hours ago From Fox News: A massive explosion shook Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday wounding a number of people and causing widespread damage. The cause of the explosion remains unclear. The government has not issued an official count of injuries or casualties. The Lebanese Red Cross tweeted that more than 30 teams were responding to the scene of the blast via ambulances. Beirut Port Explosion: 🚨more than 30 teams are responding to the explosion. Please make way to our ambulances!🚨 — Lebanese Red Cross (@RedCrossLebanon) August 4, 2020 The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center. Residents reported windows being blown out and ceilings dropping in. My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020 The explosion appeared to be centered around Beirut's port and caused wide-scale destruction and shattered windows miles away. "We are aware of the explosion and are concerned for the potential loss of life due to such a massive explosion," Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement to Fox News.

