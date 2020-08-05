https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-explodes-why-the-hell-would-i-take-a-test-what-do-you-think-are-you-a-junkie/

BIDEN on ???: ‘The US Economy On the World, Hang On, His Confidence, Quote the Chinese Word’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign in recent days; bizarrely interrupting himself to discuss “his confidence, quote the Chinese word.”

“Despite a litany of public appeals, from many people including me back in January, not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world – hang on – his confidence, quote the Chinese word.”

“Despite a litany of public appeals, from many people including me back in January, not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world – hang on – his confidence, quote the Chinese word.” Huh? https://t.co/swm5XWX81A pic.twitter.com/wl40wJAfz2 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020

Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.