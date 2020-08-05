https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-explodes-why-the-hell-would-i-take-a-test-what-do-you-think-are-you-a-junkie/
BIDEN on ???: ‘The US Economy On the World, Hang On, His Confidence, Quote the Chinese Word’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign in recent days; bizarrely interrupting himself to discuss “his confidence, quote the Chinese word.”
“Despite a litany of public appeals, from many people including me back in January, not to let American lives and the U.S. economy on the world – hang on – his confidence, quote the Chinese word.”
Huh? https://t.co/swm5XWX81A pic.twitter.com/wl40wJAfz2
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 20, 2020
Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.
BIDEN on ???: We’re Sending ‘Group of Lawyers’ to ‘Every Voter Registration Physician in the State’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.21.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday during an interview with MSNBC; bizarrely suggesting his team was sending “lawyers” to “every voter registration physician.”
“The only thing we can do about it is be prepared… We have a whole group of lawyers going out to… uh… every polling… every voter registration physician in the states… The Secretaries of State,” bumbled Biden.
Hey Joe Biden, what’s a “voter registration physician?” pic.twitter.com/CE7iv4HqOi
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 20, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.