How did CNN report this moment? “Biden clarifies that he has not taken cognitive test,” their headline reads. Actually, it’s a full flip-flop; Biden claimed in June that he’d been “constantly” tested on cognition. Now, however, it’s akin to taking a drug test, or something:

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden said during an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists that’s set to air in full on Thursday. “Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” Biden said, becoming testy with the reporter who asked whether he had taken a cognitive test.

“Testy”? Did Biden really just challenge CBS reporter Errol Barnett to prove he’s not a junkie? Naaah … or at least I don’t think that was Biden’s point. The problem is that it’s impossible to tell what Biden’s point is, except that he’s changed his mind on taking cognition tests, and that they are somehow like random drug testing in his fevered brain.

What about the claim Biden makes about Trump not being able to “figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion”? That’s tough to figure out too. It might have had something to do with a claim debunked by the Guardian a couple of weeks ago, except that was about a rhino, not a lion:

If you’re lucky enough to not have any cognitive impairment, this part is also easy. There are three drawings – a lion, rhino and camel. As mentioned, there are a few versions of the test with very minor differences – for example, the test Fox News showed during the interview had an elephant on it (you can see it here), but the latest test has a rhino instead. This has led some of Trump’s critics to baselessly claim that he can’t tell the difference between the two.

While Biden claims he’s “so forward looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president, or stand with the president in debates,” Team Biden tried doing a clean-up on Aisle 78 on Biden’s clear contradiction of his claim in June:

At a campaign event in June, when asked by a reporter if he has been tested for any sort of cognitive decline, Biden said he’s “been tested and I’m constantly tested” as it relates to his cognitive abilities. Biden’s advisers say he was referring to the everyday rigors of a campaign. “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against,” Biden said then.

“Clarifies,” eh? The only clarity that comes from this response is that Biden’s either lying, or he’s forgetting what he claimed just two months ago. Neither option makes Biden look good, but his anger combined with his disjointed response suggest that Biden should be taking cognitive tests, maybe on a daily basis.

Maybe someone should test the campaign runners, too. Their claim about “everyday rigors of a campaign” makes no sense at all with Biden. He hasn’t budged out of his basement for more than a couple of days this summer, and hasn’t held a press conference in two months. Donald Trump might not be the most articulate of politicians, but he’s in front of the press on a daily basis again and out campaigning in public.

This is the response of a cranky, tired old man who’s in over his head. Small wonder they’re hiding Biden in the basement. Come on, man.

