https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/advertising-red-states-swing-states/2020/08/05/id/980613

Joe Biden’s campaign is gearing up to spend millions of dollars advertising in traditionally red states as the November election draws closer.

The Hill reported that the former vice president plans to target voters in Texas, Ohio, Iowa, and Georgia — all states that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

The campaign is jumping on the advertising opportunity after seeing polls that show Trump’s support is slipping in some states he won four years ago.

Overall, the Biden campaign has reserved $280 million worth of television and digital advertising in 15 states between now and Election Day. That figure breaks down to $220 million for television and $60 million for digital.

Aside from the abovementioned states, Biden will advertise in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona, and Florida, along with some states that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016: Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Virginia.

“We’re really building a strategy that allows for that expanded map and to be on offense,” Biden campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon told The Hill.

The advertising blitz will air on several on-demand video platforms (Hulu, YouTube, and ESPN) and several traditional television stations — including those that cater to Black audiences, such as BET, TV1, Bounce, and OWN.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, began airing new ads this week after a brief pause, CNN noted. The pair of new spots attack Biden and do not mention the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 5 million Americans and killed more than 160,000 this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

