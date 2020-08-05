https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-walks-back-claims-on-taking-cognitive-test-rambles-about-cocaine-during-bizarre-interview

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a bizarre and at times contentious interview on Wednesday morning that he has not taken a cognitive test, despite claiming in the past that he has.

“Have you taken a cognitive test?” the host asked.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden shot back. “Why the hell would I take a test? Come on man, that’s like saying, you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?”

“What do you say to President Trump, who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?” the host pressed as Biden laughed.

“Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” Biden responded. “Did you watch that, look, come on man, I, I, I know you’re trying to goad me, but I mean I’m so forward looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president and debates. There gonna be plenty of time, and by the way, as I joke with’em, you know, I, I shouldn’t say it. I’m going to say something, I probably shouldn’t say.”

Biden concluded, “Anyway, I am uh, I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental fil- my physical as well as my mental fil- fitness.”

