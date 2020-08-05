https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2020/08/05/biden%E2%80%99s-%E2%80%98build-back-never%E2%80%99-his-endless-government-assaults-will-make-building-america-impossible/
About The Author
Related Posts
REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Have No Interest In Trading The 1st Pick In The NFL Draft
January 20, 2020
JOE 30330: ‘We the People, to Form a More Perfect Union, We Hold These Truths… We Never Accomplished’
August 3, 2020
Thank God for Buttigieg, the Christian Right’s Kryptonite
April 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy