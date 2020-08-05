https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/05/billionaire-black-woman-lectures-poor-white-people-on-their-privilege/
RUSH: Now we got Oprah Winfrey, for crying out loud, and people are starting to ask the question that I have been asking about The Oprah for I don’t know how long.
I have three different stories about this. The first one is from Glenn Beck’s website, The Blaze: “Billionaire media maven Oprah encourages white people to admit that they are racist in bizarre video — Oprah Winfrey said on video that white privilege and whiteness give white people a leg up over people of color in all situations. In a recent seminar about what it means to be white, the self-made billionaire told white people that they’re racist even when they might not realize that they are racist.”
And with her white guests agreed with her, of course. “In a recent episode of ‘The Oprah Conversation,’ Winfrey and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho spoke to several white guests who admitted their racism. During the episode — titled ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1’ — Winfrey said, ‘There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people -‘” because somebody in the audience said, what do you mean? There’s plenty of poor white people, plenty of white people that have no power. What are you talking about, The Oprah?
And so she had to admit, oh, yeah, well, there are white people who are not as powerful, but “the caste system that has been put in place –” We don’t have a caste system. How many people even know what that is. Caste system is India. The thing about a Caste system is if you’re born to it, that’s how you die. There is no upward mobility. If you’re born in poverty, that’s the rest of your life, for all intents and purposes. By design you don’t move up. We don’t have a caste system, what the hell is she talking about?
This country is defined by people who came from nothing, like she did. How in the world did she do it with so much white privilege and so much racism? Who in the world screwed up and let The Oprah become a billionaire? Which one of you white people made that mistake? Was it one of the King brothers who was her first syndicator? Who was it? Somebody really goofed up big time allowing The Oprah to become a billionaire. And not just a billionaire but one of the most powerful people in the country.
So there are white people not as powerful as the system of white people, but they still, “no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” which gives them a leg up. Whites have a leg up. You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term white privilege is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage no matter. It’s the fundamental issue.
So here we have a billionaire black woman, The Oprah, encouraging white people to admit that they’re racist in a video. And now The Oprah has a new book in her book club, and she’s promoting this all over Apple, Apple News, The Oprah book club. And get this, in partnership with Apple, The Oprah is unveiling the newest selection for Oprah’s book club, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.”
So The Oprah read this book about the caste system that supposedly exists in the United States. And now she’s out there talking about the caste system. We do not have one. But it doesn’t matter. This Isabel Wilkerson says we do, so I guess we do. “Publisher Penguin Random House calls ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ a masterful portrait of the unspoken caste system that has shaped America. Through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, Wilkerson explores how America has been defined by a rigid hierarchy of human rankings throughout its history and even today.”
Well, then how the hell did this babe get her book published? Who screwed this up? If there is this white caste system that doesn’t allow black people, how did this woman get her book published, and how is she out there doing book appearances to promote it? And how in the world did The Oprah find out about the book to make it her Book of the Month Club selection?
The Oprah said that this book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent “might be the most important book I’ve ever chosen for my book club.” The Oprah said that this book “provides a new way -” get this now, folks, look at me. I want you to hear this. This book “provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be.”
So a new way of looking at, a new way of identifying, a new way of seeing racial inequality. Why would they need a new way? Maybe the term racism, racist is falling by the wayside? Maybe ’cause people are tired of it? Like I think people are worn out on hurricane forecasts. I think people’s emotions over — every one of them is a catastrophe. Every one of them is gonna destroy your house. Every one of them is gonna kill your kids. Every one of them is gonna flood you out. Every one of them is gonna make sure the grocery store has got nothing in it. Every one of them is gonna ruin your car.
None of that ever happens. People are worn out. The emotional reservoir is empty. And I think there’s so many people who are racists and there’s so much racism, and America so sucks and America is so mean, America’s so evil, they need a new way to explain how bad America is. So now America has a caste system.
Isabel Wilkerson says she was honored and thrilled that The Oprah had chosen her book. Oh, Lordy, isn’t it such an exciting day. We have an American caste system now. It’s a new way of explaining how black people don’t have a chance. Except, of course, for The Oprah. And except, of course, pick your successful black person. They’re all over the place. I guess we need some exemptions.
So there’s a white caste system. You white people have a leg up no matter how poor, no matter how powerless, no matter how ineffective, no matter how stupid, dumb, and hayseed you are, you still have more power than anybody else.