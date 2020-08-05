https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/billionaire-oprah-winfrey-lectures-poor-white-people-white-privilege-video/

This takes the cake.

In her latest edition of her AppleTV+ series, “The Oprah Conversation,” the billionaire media tycoon lectured poor white people on their “white privilege.”

Oprah is worth $2.7 billion. She is the richest black woman in the world, yet she still thinks poor white people have more advantage than she does because of their “whiteness” pic.twitter.com/g4rNTq1tZj

TRENDING: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: I’m Laying Off 22,000 City Workers if the Feds Don’t Give Us a Bailout (VIDEO)

The New York Post reported:

Twitter critics have a billion-dollar bone to pick with Oprah Winfrey.

The 66-year-old media mogul has been labeled a hypocritical “fraud” following the latest installment of her AppleTV+ series, “The Oprah Conversation,” featuring former NFL star and race activist Emmanuel Acho.

Acho, 29, who also hosts the web series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” joined Winfrey for a two-part episode, which included a segment inviting non-black viewers to ask difficult questions about racism and white privilege.

“Not all white people have power,” said one guest. “There’s plenty of poor, working-class white people. But I think that when we group all of white people together and we don’t recognize the fact that there’s a lot of white people that struggle, and it’s a different struggle as you mentioned because they’re not streaming upstream let’s call it . . .”

They continued, “I think that if we’re gonna come together and really attack racism and the inequities that are in this country and are in this world, that it’s important not to group all white people.”

Winfrey responded, “There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place. But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

The veteran broadcaster also said white people have a “leg up.”

“You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter,” she said.