Black critics and lawmakers alike castigated Oprah Winfrey for a video that went viral Tuesday.

The video, part of Winfrey’s series “The Oprah Conversation,” featured the namesake host encouraging white guests to admit to their racism and insisting that all white people have a “leg up” because of their skin color.

What are people saying about all this?

The latest episode of the AppleTV+ series, which featured activist and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, spoke with white guests about topics such as whiteness, white privilege, and racism.

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Texas Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, blasted the billionaire progressive on social media, writing, “And now why is Oprah, maybe the richest black woman in the world, trying to shame white people as privileged? Miss Winfrey, you are the personification of WHITE PRIVILEGE!”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also took to social media and shared The Blaze’s Tuesday reporting on the matter, blasting Winfrey’s remarks as “utter, racist BS.”

He wrote, “Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: ‘You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term “white privilege” is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.’ What utter, racist, BS.”

Conservative commentator Wayne Dupree added, “Billionaire Oprah is now shaming white people for all their ‘easy success’ in life.”

David Harris Jr., popular conservative author and speaker, added, “She makes me sick.”

In an essay of his own, Harris Jr. wrote, “Using white ‘SJW’ activists, some who are members of ANTIFA, as proof that ‘white’ people when ‘Woke’ can admit that they ARE racists, just like the rest of the white population, who are yet to self realize it. Sickening, and must be challenged for what it is, Malcolm X re-packaged for 2020’s snowflakes and BLM activism.”

Kimberly Klacik, U.S. House candidate from Maryland, added, “Oprah Winfrey trying to profit off of a manufactured racial divide while being a billionaire when so many people are facing eviction is the sort of nonsense #CancelCulture should attack. But, the cancel culture mob have proven to be not so bright.”

Podcaster Chris Stigall also ripped the 66-year-old Winfrey for her remarks, calling her a “fraud.”

Stigall shared TheBlaze’s report on Winfrey’s show via Twitter, captioning it, “Said the billionaire made a billionaire by her overwhelmingly white audience. What a fraud.”

What did Oprah say?

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Winfrey said in the viral video.

“[Whites have a] leg up,” she insisted. “You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter. It is the fundamental issue.”

