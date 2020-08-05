https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-fbi-raids-us-company-ties-ukrainian-bank-tied-hunter-bidens-burisma-lost-billions-imf-us-funds/

On October 1, 2019, we posted the following article:

In our article we discussed Burisma, Ukraine’s largest oil and gas provider, and its scandalous close-knit ties with President Obama’s Vice President Biden and Secretary of State Kerry. (Yes, Kerry is involved here too!)

In October were noted that a controlling shareholder of Burisma is believed to be an entity called Privat Group:

The Privat Group, or PrivatBank Group (Ukrainian: Група “Приват”, Grupa “Privat”) is a global business group, based in Ukraine. Privat Group controls thousands of companies of virtually every industry in Ukraine, the European Union, Georgia, Ghana, Russia, the United States and other countries. Steel, oil & gas, chemical and energy are sectors of the group’s prime influence and expertise. None of the group’s capital is publicly traded on any stock exchange.

Privat Group is controlled by Ukraine’s largest commercial bank, PrivatBank, whose owner was Igor Kolomoisky. PrivatBank was later nationalized by the Ukraine in December 2016, taking 100% control of the PrivatBank entity, a month after the 2016 US election:

23 Privat Group controlled the nation’s largest commercial bank, PrivatBank. Privat was controlled by…. Igor Kolomoisky. (REAL LIVE SHARKS…IN HIS OFFICE! 🦈😨) pic.twitter.com/Sav5qRSk2V — ghost of daniel parker (@SeekerOTL) February 21, 2019

According to reports:

Ihor Valeriyovych Kolomoyskyi is a Ukrainian Jewish billionaire business oligarch and the former Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Kolomoyskyi is rated as the second or third richest person in Ukraine since 2006. and 377th richest person in the world according to the Forbes magazine list of billionaires.” “The transliteration of Ihor Kolomoyskyi’s name into English has numerous variants including Igor, or Ihor for his first name, and Kolomoyskyi, Kolomoysky, Kolomoisky, Kolomoiskiy, or Kolomoyskiy for his surname.” “Kolomoyskyi is rated as the second or third richest person in Ukraine (after Rinat Akhmetov and/or Viktor Pinchuk) since 2006.” [source] Before the Orange Revolution, Privat Group had been widely regarded as relatively uninvolved in politics, but loyal to the Leonid Kuchma regime. After the government change, the group’s owners, according to media, became close allies of Yulia Tymoshenko (although she publicly denies this). Analysts agree that some of Tymoshenko’s decisions as the Prime Minister of Ukraine supported Privat side in conflicts. Some sources state that Privat Group provided significant financial support for Viktor Yuschenko during his presidential campaign and subsequent Orange Revolution.” [source]

As noted in prior posts, Kolomoisky purchased a private military consisting of mainly military and police forces who were also employed by the Ukrainian Government . Kolomoisky is credited with stopping the forward progression of Russian separatists via the use of his private military.

The international financial agency had rushed the money to Ukraine in April, in response to what IMF managing director Christine Lagarde called a “major crisis.” She went on to hail the government’s “unprecedented resolve” in developing a “bold economic program to secure macroeconomic and financial stability.” Over the next five months the international agency poured the equivalent of $4.51 billion ($2.97 billion in “Special Drawing Rights”—the IMF’s own currency) into the National Bank of Ukraine— the country’s central bank. Much of this money was urgently needed to prop up the local commercial banks. In theory, the IMF appeared to require direct supervision of how the Ukrainian banks used the aid. In fact, it appears the banks got to select their own auditors.” [source]

Kolomoisky’s bank, PrivatBank, is later revealed to be a recipient of billions of dollars of IMF funds. Kolomoisky is believed to have looted those funds:

25 Alexander Cockburn covers in great detail the financial shenanigans that made the money disappear in a maze of offshore accounts in Cyprus, Belize and the British Virgin Islands. Excellent read. 👍https://t.co/rn1Oz5fD8Q — ghost of daniel parker (@SeekerOTL) February 21, 2019

At one point in time, Kolomoisky was placed on a US Government Visa ban list due to his questionable business practices; however, shortly after Archer Devon and Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma, that ban was mysteriously lifted, and there has been no investigation into these missing funds.

Yesterday, August 4, 2020, a firm with US ties linked to Kolomoisky was raided by the FBI in Cleveland and Miami!

The Cleveland.com reported yesterday:

FBI and IRS agents Tuesday seized boxloads of evidence that could determine whether the Ukrainian oligarch, Igor Kolomoisky, laundered millions of dollars through Cleveland real estate. A long-running investigation into Kolomoisky went public for the first time when agents searched the offices of Optima Management Group in One Cleveland Center at East 9th Street and St. Clair Avenue. Agents in Miami also searched a business there involving the company.

The Cleveland publisher continued:

The lawsuit in Delaware alleges that Kolomoisky and others formed PrivatBank in the early 1990s. The government took control of it in 2016 after authorities suspected large-scale fraud, according to the lawsuit and published reports. From 2006 through 2016, Kolomoisky and others “used PrivatBank as their own personal piggy bank – ultimately stealing billions of dollars from PrivatBank and using United States entities to launder hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of PrivatBank’s misappropriated loan proceeds,” according to the lawsuit.

At this time we don’t know what will become of this. We know for example that the Atlantic Council is critical of PrivatBank, as noted in the Cleveland article, but the Atlantic Council has ties to Adam Schiff’s corrupt impeachment and George Soros. We also know Burisma is paid Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, thousands each month while Joe Biden was VP under Obama.

We asked last year where are the billions of dollars that went missing in the Ukraine? What do Obama, Biden and Kerry and their children know about where the money is and are they connected? Maybe we’re a step closer to finding out.



Hat tip D. Manny

