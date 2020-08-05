https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-la-mayor-garcetti-authorizes-city-shut-off-water-power-homes-throw-large-parties/

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday went full Commie and authorized the city to shut off water and power to HOMES and businesses that are hosting large, unauthorized gatherings.

Garcetti previously threatened to cut off water and electricity to businesses that refused to shut down amid the Coronavirus panic.

Now he’s targeting people in their own homes!

The new level of tyranny will begin Friday night and LAPD will respond, then contact Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to cut it off, reported FOX LA reporter Bill Melugin.

BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings. It will begin Friday night, and LAPD will respond, then contact DWP to cut it off @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 6, 2020

Garcetti’s move comes after a massive mansion party earlier this week ended with a shooting that left a woman dead and two others critically injured.

There was a huge, gang related party on Mulholland Drive Monday night in Beverly Crest that was NOT broken up despite complaints from neighbors.

LAPD didn’t want to confront the gangbangers to tell them they were violating the county’s Coronavirus order.

The shooting at the packed mansion was streamed on Instagram live.

48 hours after the shooting Garcetti responds by further punishing the law abiding citizens of the city by threatening to cut off their WATER AND POWER.

