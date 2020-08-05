https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-sen-rand-paul-introduces-legislation-fund-us-families-using-current-federal-education-funding/

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) introduced legislation on Wednesday to directly fund US families using current federal education funding.

This would allow families to use the money at the school of their choice.

This assures Americans aren’t just funding left-wing teachers unions.

Rand Paul wants families to be able to choose their own tax dollars to find the option that best fits their family’s needs and allowing them to reclaim a bit of stability in uncertain times.

Here is a copy of the document.

