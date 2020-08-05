https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-twitter-ban-coronavirus-misinformation

Twitter temporarily banned the Trump 2020 campaign from tweeting on their social media platform until they deleted a video about the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Liz Kelley, a spokesperson for Twitter, told the Washington Post that the video was “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation.”

She added that the “account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”

The Trump Team tweet contained a video of President Donald Trump from an interview with Fox News where he said that children were “almost immune” from the coronavirus.

Facebook also took down a post from the president about children contracting coronavirus on Wednesday.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” said Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook.

The account resumed tweeting after the video was deleted.

An earlier version of the report from the Washington Post claimed that they had banned the president’s account, but it was revised soon afterward.

