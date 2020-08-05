https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/buck-sexton-weighs-in-on-st-louis-prosecutor-who-charged-the-mccloskeys-winning-her-primary-with-the-help-of-george-soros/

It was mid-June when St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the two attorneys who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who were trespassing on private property on their way to the mayor’s house, with felony unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault. “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.” If you can’t point a gun at someone in a threatening manner, why have one?

The New York Post reports Wednesday that Gardner “triumphed over her challenger in the Democratic primary on Tuesday evening by a 61-39 margin.” “Despite the negative publicity, the first-term prosecutor easily dispatched with her primary opponent and is expected to win at November’s general given St. Louis’ mostly-democratic voting block,” the Post reports.

St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner wins primary after charging gun-toting couple https://t.co/CtxprXhCOf pic.twitter.com/5vsN2v6hpY — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2020

Almost like charging them was just a self-interested bad faith political move all along⬇️ https://t.co/8ZudAcHhEy — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 5, 2020

The day Gardner filed the charges, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt stepped in, tweeting, “Enough is enough…. As Missouri’s chief law enforcement official I’m entering the case to defend Missourians’ right to protect their families & property.” Gardner certainly gained some publicity from her charges, though.

That is precisely what I suspected when the news broke of the charges. — UH60Hwkdrvr (@Uh60H) August 5, 2020

Anyone who voted for her is completely insane. — 🇺🇸The Philosophy of Star Wars (@TPOSW) August 5, 2020

St. Louis deserves whatever they get now — Sarah (@txmom1776) August 5, 2020

My thoughts exactly — William (@Jones123William) August 5, 2020

And people still voted for her. Apparently riots and mayhem, law and order don’t matter to them. It’s hard to wrap your head around their way of thinking. — 🐘Hummingbird🐘⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@catheescan) August 5, 2020

Politicians only have one move. The self-serving move that assures re-election. — Christian Darnold (@cdarnold15) August 5, 2020

It is too outraging. — Eduardo SG (@ESG0228201) August 5, 2020

And people are signing up for more of the same? — Kim (@Kim83754725) August 5, 2020

Doesn’t say much for St. Louis voters, does it? — Jamie Pratique (@JPratique) August 5, 2020

These Democrats in these Democrat controlled cities deserve the cities they get in their turmoil condition, I have no sympathies for them. — James Bishai (@attybishai) August 5, 2020

Color me shocked. — Randolph Scott (@cyberpunk2049) August 5, 2020

Didn’t she get Soros money? Probably a shoe in for her. Why do we let Soros get by with this? — RiverGal (@DebbyHouser) August 5, 2020

Yes, she did get George Soros money:

Soros Boosts St. Louis Prosecutor After Prosecuting Gun-Toting Couple Liberal billionaire put $116,000 into PAC backing Kim Gardner days before electionhttps://t.co/dm1bbJjSnl — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 4, 2020

Imagine that.

So is she going to drop the charges now or just lose in court? — TheManWithNoName (@MickeyBaseball) August 5, 2020

Looks like this didn’t dissuade voters:

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who is charging the McCloskeys with felony weapons charges, took several trips funded by an anti-gun liberal group that she failed to disclose, including travel to Portugal. That’s a violation of St. Louis law.https://t.co/V0noab2Tmp — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 30, 2020

Huh.

Related:

‘This is bizarre’: Patricia McCloskey’s gun was inoperable when police seized it, but firearms experts reassembled it to make it ‘lethal’ https://t.co/yw6xl6A2G5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

