https://www.redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/05/reporter-asks-joe-biden-if-hes-had-a-cognitive-test-his-answer-shows-why-one-might-be-needed-watch/

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

—–

Back in late June, Joe Biden gave a rare public speech in his home state of Delaware and afterward took questions from reporters in what ended up proving to be a disastrous press conference chock full of gaffes.

During the presser, a 65-year-old Fox News reporter who admitted to not having the word recollection he used to have asked Biden if he at 77 years of age had been tested for “some degree of cognitive decline.” Biden responded to the question by stating “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested” on the campaign trail in an attempt to put the issue to bed.

Here we are a little over a month later, and the issue hasn’t gone away for Biden. The same question was brought up again Tuesday, this time around by CBS News reporter Errol Barnett.

“Have you ever taken a cognitive test?” Barnett asked the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, who became visibly agitated.

Biden’s bizarre response showed why one might be needed.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden asked incredulously. “C’mon man. That’s like saying you – before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think huh? Are you a junkie?”

Biden then laughed, but Barnett pressed on:

Barnett followed up by asking Biden what he would say to Trump, “who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?” “Well, if he can’t figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about,” said Biden with a laugh. “Look, c’mon man, I know you’re trying to goad me, but I’m so … looking [forward] to have an opportunity to sit or stand with the president on the debates.”

Just incredible. Watch the awkward exchange below:

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

The reason why a growing number of Democrats are openly calling for Biden to skip out on the presidential debates can be found just by watching that video alone.

Biden’s handlers know that even though he’s made some major flubs even from the comfort of his basement that Biden is doing himself more favors staying in it than out of it. In those settings, they can cut the live video feed short if things begin to go off track.

They can’t do that during a debate. If they did, it would be highly embarrassing, and would inadvertently prove Trump’s point about Biden’s mental acuity to a certain extent.

Liberals are, of course, continuing to call Trump’s attacks on Biden on this front out of bounds and beneath contempt, but they have no one to blame but themselves for why Trump has made this a focal point going into November.

Democrats have done two things on a constant basis since Trump’s election: 1) Accuse him, without evidence, of colluding with Russia to steal the election, and 2) accuse him, without evidence, of having some mental impairment that negatively impacts his ability to lead the country.

They don’t get to pretend to hold the moral high ground on this stuff, not after all their attempts at declaring Trump mentally unfit for office. If questions can be asked about Trump’s state of mind, they can be asked about Biden’s, too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

