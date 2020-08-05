https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-former-acting-ag-yates-confirms-james-comey-went-rogue-in-flynn-russia-probe/
BOMBSHELL: DOJ Finds Comey ‘DEFIED AUTHORITY’ as FBI Director
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.06.18
A watchdog agency for the Department of Justice has concluded that former FBI Director James Comey “defied authority” during his time as the head of the agency, reports those with inside knowledge of the upcoming report.
According to ABC News, sources are saying an early draft of the report by Inspector General Michael Horowitz used the term “insubordinate” while describing Comey’s tenure at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.
The report goes on to slam former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s behavior surrounding the DOJ’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.
It remains unclear when a full draft of Horowitz’ report will be released to the public.
President Trump demanded the release of the material on social media Tuesday, asking “What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey?”
“Hope report is not being changed and made weaker!” he added.
BREAKING: NSA Releases Names of Officials Who Likely ‘Unmasked’ Flynn; Includes Clapper, Brennan, Comey, BIDEN
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.20
The Director of National Intelligence de-classified the individuals who potentially “unmasked” General Michael Flynn in the early days of the Trump administration; disclosing a list of names including Joe Biden, James Clapper, and Jim Comey.
“SCOOP @CBSNews obtains @RichardGrenell notification to congress declassified “unmasking list” Flynn between late 2016 and January 2017 – Read 3 pages provided by NSA here,” reports CBS News’ Catherine Herridge.
Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declassified the names of senior Obama officials behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn this week; clearing the way for their identities to potentially be released to the public.
“Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has decided to declassify information about Obama administration officials who were behind the ‘unmasking’ of Michael Flynn — whose calls with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition were picked up in surveillance and later leaked — and their names could soon be made public, a source confirmed,” reports Fox News.
“Fox News confirmed that a new round of documents is expected, in the wake of a document dump last week that renewed focus on the Russia investigation and specifically the treatment of Flynn. The unmasking concerns events between the November 2016 election and Inauguration Day 2017,” adds Fox.
“Another source familiar with the intelligence told Fox News that Grenell is moving to declassify several pieces of intelligence in stages, with this being one part of it. Asked if former President Barack Obama’s name is on the list of officials involving in unmasking Flynn, the source would not say but stressed the list would make waves,” reports the website.
