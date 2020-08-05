https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/cbs-news-correspondents-senses-are-still-offended-by-the-word-white-in-capital-letters/

As Twitchy has been reporting, there’s been a lot of hand-wringing over the words “black” and “white.” The Associated Press, whose stylebook is the standard for many media outlets (including this one), recently declared that Black should be capitalized because blacks share a common cultural background (of discrimination), whereas whites don’t. (Also, they claim white supremacists capitalize white and capitalizing it would “subtly convey legitimacy” to the white supremacist movement.)

Soon after, the Washington Post decided to follow suit, capitalizing black but capitalizing white as well, because “White is a distinct cultural identity in the United States…” and is a “collective group that has had its own cultural and historical impact on the nation.”

If you hadn’t noticed by now, this editor has yet to switch over to the new AP style, but it seems as though the capitalization of white has gotten under the skin, so to speak, of CBS News correspondent Wesley Lowery.

We’re not sure this is it either.

Before you say anything …

Check out these racists:

We’re still hoping it’s a joke.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...