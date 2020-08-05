https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/05/cbs-news-correspondents-senses-are-still-offended-by-the-word-white-in-capital-letters/

As Twitchy has been reporting, there’s been a lot of hand-wringing over the words “black” and “white.” The Associated Press, whose stylebook is the standard for many media outlets (including this one), recently declared that Black should be capitalized because blacks share a common cultural background (of discrimination), whereas whites don’t. (Also, they claim white supremacists capitalize white and capitalizing it would “subtly convey legitimacy” to the white supremacist movement.)

Soon after, the Washington Post decided to follow suit, capitalizing black but capitalizing white as well, because “White is a distinct cultural identity in the United States…” and is a “collective group that has had its own cultural and historical impact on the nation.”

If you hadn’t noticed by now, this editor has yet to switch over to the new AP style, but it seems as though the capitalization of white has gotten under the skin, so to speak, of CBS News correspondent Wesley Lowery.

Have told everyone I don’t have strong/fully formulated opinions on this (cause I don’t), but I just encountered the capitalized “Black” and “White” in the wild a…yeah I’m not sure that this is it guys — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) August 5, 2020

We’re not sure this is it either.

It’s been half an hour and my senses are still offended by “White” — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) August 5, 2020

What if all of that energy had been spent getting newsrooms to hire some “Black” people? — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) August 5, 2020

Before you say anything …

phew these tweets brought out the racists — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) August 5, 2020

Check out these racists:

Maybe it’s a good sign that a capital letter is enough to offend you. It means there’s nothing else going on. — ccitizen (@ccitizen5) August 5, 2020

This was a problem created out of nothing. These words have always been adjectives describing human beings and they still are – lower case. — Phillip Banks (@uncle_chilll) August 5, 2020

You don’t capitalize adjectives that aren’t proper nouns. — Brian Jarrell (@brianjjarrell) August 5, 2020

My proofreader suggested that I do it for consistency’s sake. It’s a thing, I guess — Lyric Prince 🐈 🎨✨ (@elpeanote) August 5, 2020

Thank you for this. Saw this bigotry yesterday and I couldn’t even leave the house due to my panic attacks — gay dads for biden 2020 (@vermingetorix) August 5, 2020

Lol. I hope you are going to be okay — TasCachetrophy (@cachetrophy) August 5, 2020

The soy is strong with one — Matt (@mlivengood1) August 5, 2020

Then you probably need to take a time-out, man. Relax. It’s literally just a shift key. — InfiniteIdeas (@AnInfiniteIdea) August 5, 2020

Well bless your heart. — blank (@toxicavoidance) August 5, 2020

I got blocked for this, so not sure if he’s thanked me for my well-wishes. — blank (@toxicavoidance) August 5, 2020

Thoughts and prayers. — Sween (@sweenprs) August 5, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — BasketofPepes (@BasketofPepes) August 5, 2020

I pray this is a bad joke — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) August 5, 2020

I’m sorry I cannot tell if this is sarcasm — You know the thing (@Chasing_light09) August 5, 2020

This is what we call self emasculation. Spending half an hour being offended by the word “White” with a capital W and those being offended for him…. Seems like there are more pressing issues at hand. Also seems like a 1st world problem — You know the thing (@Chasing_light09) August 5, 2020

Please tell me this is a joke. — Build Dave Love Back Better (@TuscaloosaCPU) August 5, 2020

If you are being sarcastic, this is funny. If you are truly offended, you have issues. Quit worrying about words. Work on actions. — Jason Jones (@jason36346301) August 5, 2020

As long as it is done the same way with all race-descriptions like them I have no strong feelings either way. — Agar (@AgarwaenCran) August 5, 2020

I remember a simpler time when everyone was just a person 🤷‍♀️ — David Bonnington (@FoSdenied) August 5, 2020

I guess if I’m offended by anything it’s how absolutely stupid the entire premise is. But carry on — Rick F**king Dalton (@GMGTCom1052) August 5, 2020

Glad we’re focusing on capitalization of words. — Norman Wook😷 (@g_06_chevy) August 5, 2020

Man, I wish the only thing I had to worry about was if a word should be capitalized or not. Must have it pretty easy — Colt (@DeadShotx88) August 5, 2020

You clearly have nothing going on in life if this is a consideration. — daventx (@daventx) August 5, 2020

So, nothing real going on in the world of journalism? — Slickwyck (@Slickwyck82) August 5, 2020

We need another world war. 50+ years of prosperity makes people spoiled to the extent that they will claim to be oppressed by the capitalization of words. — Hot Chip (@TheRealBogDan) August 5, 2020

Journalism in 2020 folks — Iain-o (@Iaino10) August 5, 2020

This is journalism today People are actually arguing over capitalizing words now because we are so bored and desperate for something to talk about https://t.co/6FQjJ6ycxz — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 5, 2020

We’re still hoping it’s a joke.

