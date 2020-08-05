https://www.dailywire.com/news/civil-rights-attorney-democrats-believe-every-black-man-has-to-vote-for-them

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell has had enough of the Democratic Party’s racial politics, which he characterized as every black American being expected to vote for them or face being deemed a race traitor.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Terrell said that he will be voting for President Trump because “the Democratic Party honestly believes that every black man has to vote for them, [and that] they own us.”

Leo Terrell asserted his independence from the Democratic Party, saying “They do not own me. Over a million blacks voted for Trump in 2016. There’re going to be twice as many in 2020.”

As to why he believed that so many more black voters will flock to Trump in November, Terrell said that school choice could be a deciding factor.

“The Democrats will not allow black kids school choice vouchers,” he said. “It’s outrageous. It’s the number one civil rights issue: school choice and vouchers and we’ve got to change that.”

According to Fox News, Terrell referenced comments made by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Tuesday when she told Peter Baker of the The New York Times at the Aspen Security Forum that “a problem of the Left” is telling black people how to think.

“I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are — by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the Left,” Rice said. “You look at somebody who’s black and you think you know what they think, or you at least think you know what they ought to think.”

Last month, Terrell told Bill Hemmer of Fox News that Biden has offered nothing substantive to help black Americans and scolded the mainstream media for saying Trump “doesn’t care” about the problems facing black communities.

“[Biden] has not gone to these Democratic cities and embraced the victims like President Trump has. He has not walked hand-in-hand with police officers,” Terrell said. “Joe Biden has insulted every African American by saying if you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t black.’ I’m black. I’m not voting for him. He’s an insult to every American because people decide on the competency of the candidate – Joe Biden has to help the people in those cities and he’s not doing it. He’s in his basement.”

Rapper Kanye West previously blasted Joe Biden for telling black Americans they “ain’t black” if they vote for Trump in November.

“That is a form of racism and white supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat and to assume that me running is me splitting the vote. All of that information is being charged up on social media platforms by Democrats,” West said during an interview with Forbes. “And Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over.”

