As we noted in our post earlier today, Joe Biden got angry with a CBS News journo for asking if he ever took a cognitive test with the elderly former Veep saying, “No, I haven’t take a test. Why the hell would I take a test?”

BIDEN: “No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? C’mon man. That’s like saying you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think huh? Are you a junkie?” pic.twitter.com/f6UMPJq381 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2020

But as we also noted, this is the exact opposite from what Biden said back on June 30 when his line was, “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested” when questioned about it:

Biden asked if he’s been tested for cognitive decline. “I’ve been tested and I’m constantly tested,” he says. “All you’ve got to do is watch me, and I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I’m running against.” — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) June 30, 2020

So, either Biden was lying then or he’s lying now. Which is it?

But to CNN — of apples vs. bananas fame — this was just a “clarification”:

Joe Biden clarifies he has not taken a cognitive test https://t.co/UBThdDEPxi — CNN (@CNN) August 5, 2020

Apple: I’ve been tested; Banana: I have not been tested; CNN: This “clarifies” things:

I like the word “clarifies” here. He said last month he was tested and is tested “constantly.” Now he says the exact opposite of that and it’s not a lie, it’s a clarification. https://t.co/4qqa3I2gKL — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 5, 2020

Just stop, CNN:

***

