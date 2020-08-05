https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/05/cnn-staple-ana-navarro-will-host-biden-campaign-roundtable-discussion-about-making-donald-trump-a-one-term-president/

Ana Navarro may not have time to appear on CNN tomorrow, as it looks like she’ll be pretty busy:

Interesting.

Those lines are getting awful blurry …

We have no doubt. And we have no doubt that she’d cry foul if a Fox News contributor were hosting a similar event about taking down Joe Biden.

Obviously, being a network contributor is not the same thing as being a host or anchor. But it’s worth raising those eyebrows at least a little bit over this, because CNN already has a serious problem confusing blatant editorializing with Real News, Mr. President.

