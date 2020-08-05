https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/confirmed-twitter-official-suspended-trump-campaign-account-former-kamala-harris-press-secretary/

Twitter on Wednesday banned President Trump’s campaign from tweeting until they delete a tweet about the Coronavirus that the tech company says violates its “rules against misinformation.”

This is happening in an election year during a pandemic. Where is the DOJ? Where are the Republican lawmakers?

The Washington Post corrected its report that Twitter banned President Trump over his tweet of a video clip of a Fox News interview in which he said children are “almost immune” from Covid-19.

Twitter banned Trump’s campaign, not the President’s account.

TRENDING: “Why the Hell Would I Take a Test?… Are You a Junkie?” – Joe Biden Lashes Out Black Reporter, Asks if He’s a Junkie After He Is Asked if He’ll Take Cognitive Test (VIDEO)

Twitter hid the post and said he will not be able to tweet from his account until he deletes it, although he can appeal.

BREAKING: Twitter has banned President Trump from tweeting until he deletes a tweet about coronavirus the site says violates “rules against misinformation,” according to the @WashingtonPost. pic.twitter.com/tyJQ27hM95 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 6, 2020

The tech giants are working together to silence the President of the United States and his campaign.

And now we know that the Twitter official who was first to announce the suspension of the Trump campaign account.

His name is Nick Pacilio.

And Pacilio admitted it on Twitter!

And who is Nick Pacilio?

He’s the former press secretary for Liberal Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris!

Via Tim Murtaugh.

The Twitter employee who announced to the world why the @TeamTrump account was briefly suspended is also Kamala Harris’s former press secretary. Silicon Valley is hopelessly biased against the President and only enforces the rules in one direction. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

