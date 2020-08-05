https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/corrupt-st-louis-circuit-attorney-kim-gardner-survives-primary-challenge-soros-drops-six-figure-check-save-campaign/

Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Many of his candidates are already in office creating havoc across the country.

In St. Louis City George Soros was Kim Gardner’s biggest donor in her race for Circuit Attorney back in 2016.

A Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified activist.

Kim Gardner may be the most radical Soros-funded Circuit Attorney in the nation today.



Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the prosecuting attorney’s office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

In one of her more radical decisions in August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list.”

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

Gardner has been a complete disaster since she entered office as we have reported numerous times.

In July Gardner filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pulling guns on a mob of BLM activists who had just broken into their gated community and threatened to kill them and their dog and burn their home down.

Kim Gardner was caught in a tough primary race against former St. Louis lead homicide prosecutor Mary Pat Carl.

Over the weekend George Soros and his foundation dropped over $100,000 to rescue Kim Gardner in her primary race.

The primary was last night.

Soros and the Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC filed the papers in July.

It was enough.

Kim Gardner eeked out a victory last night in the Democrat Party primary.

The left is celebrating her lawlessness.

RT HuffPostWomen: In St. Louis, Kim Gardner survived a Democratic primary amid racist and sexist attacks from the president over a gun case against two Trump supporters. https://t.co/U988vIkcc5 #girlpower — GROW Girlathon (@GrowGirlathon) August 5, 2020

St. Louis prosecutor Kim Gardner, who charged a married couple for displaying weapons, wins the Democratic primaryhttps://t.co/DfTVPQjSpS — Ben Owen (@hrkbenowen) August 5, 2020

