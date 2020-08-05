https://www.dailywire.com/news/cotton-ramps-up-efforts-to-combat-communist-china-accepting-money-from-china-should-be-criminalized

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday that the United States needs to fight back harder against the Chinese Communist Party’s intellectual property theft, and their attempts to influence things in the United States, by criminalizing taking money from China.

“The Chinese Communist Party continues its campaign of intellectual property theft and forced technology transfer,” Cotton said. “It is past time for us to insist this stop. The Trump administration and the president have been doing that in various ways. I’ve got legislation that would take more steps, as well. So, for instance, criminalizing the payment of money to American professors and academics who are on the payroll of the Chinese Communist Party or their state-owned enterprises.”

“Right now, you can only prosecute those cases for things like wire fraud or lying on federal documents,” Cotton continued. “It’s the act of accepting the Chinese money itself that should be criminalized. There are other steps we can take, as well, to stand up for American companies that shouldn’t have to transfer their intellectual property to Chinese partners simply as a condition of doing business with Chinese consumers.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Cotton’s remarks come after he called for changing the law last week in response to news that a former University of Arkansas professor with ties to China was indicted on fraud charges.

“Federal law enforcement deserves great credit for putting together a strong case against alleged Chinese agent Simon Saw-Teong Ang,” Cotton said. “But Chinese spies aren’t ordinary fraudsters – they’re working for a foreign adversary. We ought to change the law so foreign agents in the future are held accountable not only for wire fraud, but for taking money from the Chinese Communist Party in the first place, the real crime in these cases.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

