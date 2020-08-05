https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/top-democrat-says-covid-19-death-count-much-higher-because-families?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone said Thursday that he thinks the COVID-19 death count in the U.S. is higher than reported because many families don’t want the virus to be cited as the cause of death.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance from April says that a positive virus test isn’t required for a health provider to classify a cause of death as COVID-19.

Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees health policy, was asked whether he thinks the death count is inaccurate due to a positive test not being required for a COVID-19 death to be recorded.

“In my district, I hear from the funeral directors because of their wanting to have people come to the wakes and all that and the limitations that have been put on and what they tell me is that many times people come to be buried who are not reported as having died from COVID,” Pallone (New Jersey) said on a conference call with Democratic leaders who discussed their report on the “disastrous” way the Trump administration has handled the pandemic.

“And in reality, it’s because the family doesn’t want people to know, or because they know that if it’s a COVID death, that they may not be able to have a wake. So in my opinion, regardless of what the CDC is saying, the reality is I think the death count is much higher. People are not – certifying doctors, you know, loved ones are not – they don’t want people to think that the person died of COVID.”

According to CDC funeral guidance, “there is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral service or visitation with the body of a deceased person who had confirmed or suspected COVID-19 after the body has been prepared for viewing.”

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), House majority whip, agreed with Pallone.

“We’ve detected here in South Carolina, and most especially in my congressional district, that a lot of reactions came after various gatherings like funerals and weddings and stuff that did not get reported,” he said. “And of course, people are now suffering as a result of it. So I do believe that the death toll is probably higher.”

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck told Just the News that he thinks the death toll is inflated. Buck referred to the Medicare reimbursement rate for COVID-19.

“I don’t think anybody in the country believes that it’s underrepresented in any way or accurately represented, but it’s just a question of how inflated is it” he said.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 death total is currently more than 157,000.

