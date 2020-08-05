https://hannity.com/media-room/developing-la-county-votes-to-re-locate-880-million-from-law-enforcement-to-social-programs/

CHAOS LA: Los Angeles City Council Proposes ‘Unarmed Social Workers’ Instead of LAPD for Emergencies

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.22.20

Members of the Los Angeles City Council left millions of concerned citizens scratching their heads this week; urging first responders to deploy “Unarmed Social Workers” instead of police officers for some emergencies.

“Los Angeles City Council members believe they have an answer to minimize deaths at the hands of LAPD officers. Have unarmed mental health workers deal with the people instead. The proposal is an emergency-response model using trained ‘specialists’ instead of LAPD officers to attend those who are suffering from mental health and substance abuse, including the homeless,” reports TheGreggJarrett.com.

Los Angeles City Council Members Propose Sending Unarmed Social Workers Instead of LAPD https://t.co/vnnXFmqHYM — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 22, 2020

“Submitted by City Council members Nury Martinez, Herb Wesson, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price and Bob Blumenfield, the motion “asks city departments to work with the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to develop a model that diverts nonviolent calls for service away from the LAPD and to ‘appropriate non-law enforcement agencies” reported the Los Angeles Times,” adds the website.

