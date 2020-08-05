https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/devinnunes-socialmedia-twitter-facebook/2020/08/05/id/980758

Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter use shadow banning and other censoring techniques to keep positive Republican news from reaching users, and it’s the biggest threat to conservative success this election cycle, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Newsmax TV.

“I’ve always wondered, how is it that when we had the best economy that we’ve ever had in generations, in 50 years, before the COVID crisis, pandemic hit, how was it that Donald Trump was essentially in all of the major polls stuck at 45%,” Nunes told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump had record low unemployment numbers for all demographics in the United States, along with a soaring stock market. However, Nunes said that news failed to get to many Americans due to social media companies censoring what news many users get to read.

“Well, I think if you start to do the math if you look at the content that’s developed, and if you look at the social media companies as disinformation funnels … if that’s being censored, what are the odds that the average Joe American’s actually getting the facts. Did average Joe know that it was because all of what Donald Trump and the Republicans did to really reform the tax code, to allow for investment, to allow jobs to be created?” Nunes said.

“My guess is, most people in the United States don’t know that even happened because that’s being censored. And I think the censoring has gotten worse, and worse and worse over time. And I think that’s the biggest threat we have during this election,” Nunes said.

Nunes added, “It’s not just the media and the content being developed, it’s the fact that the average Joe American can’t even get the facts. Conservatives and Republicans have no way to get their message out to the American people, and that’s what troubles me this election.”

