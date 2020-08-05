https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dhs-insider-ilhan-omar-wont-prosecuted-marrying-brother/

Federal investigators have decided not to prosecute Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for immigration fraud despite the publicly available evidence that she married her brother to gain him lawful status to remain in the United States.

The news that two separate federal agencies have declined to pursue charges against Omar after a months-long probe came from a veteran insider at the Department of Homeland Security.

The case was investigated by the FBI and involved at least one other agency, but the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota, Erica MacDonald, has decided not to prosecute.

MacDonald is a Republican who was appointed to her post in June 2018 by President Trump.

Tasha Zerna, media spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis, did not answer phone calls seeking comment on the decision not to prosecute Omar. And an email inquiry to the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., was met with the following response from spokeswoman Alexa Vance: “Thanks for your press inquiry. The Department does not comment on any decisions to prosecute or not prosecute.”

Abdihakim Osman Nur, a member of the Somali-American community in Minnesota, was the first person to go on the record with firsthand evidence of Omar’s marriage to her brother. He told the British-based DailyMail.com earlier this year that Omar told him she wanted to get her brother a green card so he could stay and work in the United States. At the time she was married to her first husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

Even President Trump has mentioned the allegations.

“Well, there’s a lot of talk about the fact that she was married to her brother. I know nothing about it. I hear she was married to her brother. You’re asking me a question about it. I don’t know, but I’m sure that somebody would be looking at that,” Trump said at the White House in July 2019.

Records indicate Omar was married to two men at the same time in 2009, and that one of them, Ahmed Elmi, was her own brother and a citizen of Britain.

The story never gained traction in the establishment media. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has interviewed one of the reporters who has developed the story, Scott Johnson of the Minnesota-based Powerline blog. The New York Post reported in January 2020 that the FBI was investigating the marriage and had met with a source in Minnesota. The source provided “a trove of documents” associated with the marriage.

Omar denounced the accusations as “disgusting lies” by bloggers who were engaging in “Islamophobia.” She refused to address questions on the matter.

Then on Feb. 20, 2020, DailyMail published a story headlined “Ilhan Omar DID marry her brother, and said she would ‘do what she had to do’ to get him papers to keep him in U.S.”

Marriage fraud convictions are punishable by five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI never officially confirmed it had opened an investigation on Omar, but WND’s insider source at DHS says an investigation was launched but is going nowhere.

“The marriage fraud case was turned down by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota and in Washington, D.C.,” the source said.

The excuse was that the statute of limitations on the case, five years, had expired.

However, her divorce from Elmi did not occur until 2017.

While not entirely suprising given the makeup of the federal bureaucracy, which remains stacked with Obama-era civil servants loyal to the Democratic Party, refusing such a case marks a complete break with long-established FBI culture, the source said.

It also shows that President Trump still has a long way to go in reforming the FBI under its current director, Christopher Wray.

Trump tapped Wray three years ago to head up the FBI after he fired James Comey.

“Years ago they would love high-profile cases like this,” the DHS insider said.

But not under the current FBI ground rules, which pay more attention to the politics of a case than the facts, said the source.

“This was clear marriage fraud and immigration fraud, that’s a fact.”

The insider said that for the D.C. office to decline to prosecute “is clearly political.”

” Democrats get a free pass on everything.”

What does the lack of action taken against Omar say about the chances Attorney General Bill Barr will announce indictments against former Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan and Andrew McCabe?

“If [Trump] doesn’t get re-elected I can assure you they won’t,” he said.

Biden promises to name Muslims to his inner White House circle

Under a Joe Biden White House, the alliance between the left and Islam only figures to strengthen.

The Million Muslim Votes project recently released a video ad promoting Biden for president, showing the former vice president pandering to Muslims in a clip where he quotes from a hadith and promises to name Muslims to his inner White House circle.

“We’ve got the power, raw power,” the ad boasts, as images of Omar, fellow Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Muslim Brotherhood mouthpiece Linda Sarsour appear on the screen.

Wray’s reluctance to go after a prominent American Muslim like Omar is not surprising. He has always been an establishment guy, evidenced by the fact that he had little trouble being confirmed when appointed by Trump for the top post at the Bureau.

When asked at his Senate hearing if he believed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible links to Trump’s campaign was a “witch hunt,” he stated that he did not.

On July 20, 2017, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously recommended to confirm Wray as the next director of the FBI. Wray was officially confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support on Aug. 1, 2017; the vote was 92–5. He was sworn in by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a private ceremony on Aug. 2, 2017.

The federal law-enforcement community’s refusals to prosecute Omar and other high-profile Democrats is a direct testimony of how successful former President Obama was in remaking the federal bureaucracy in his image.

Obama’s strategy, called “brilliant” by the DHS insider, was to replace non-political senior executives within the federal agencies at Homeland Security, the FBI, ICE and other agencies. These are the career bureaucrats that run the day-to-day operations. When a new president takes office, he names his own political appointees, but the senior-executive level employees are still on the job.

“He didn’t fire anyone, he waited them out and was very selective and they hired their own people, they were very smart about it,” the source told WND. “They put all their people in power and they’re all still in there today.

“Most of these people are for the most part very liberal people, who run the day-to-day operations of the federal agencies. So people ask why isn’t ICE doing more, why aren’t they deporting more? Because they aren’t going along with the agenda, what the president wants, they’re just moving things around, shifting numbers; it’s a shadow game, and it’s really unbelievable.”

That’s why the FBI refuses to investigate Rep. Ilhan Omar’s immigration fraud, and refuses to infiltrate the rising Muslim and black-power militias. Instead, the Bureau is out hunting white supremacists.

“I have sat in on meetings where they are going on and on about a few guys with no capabilities, no brain power, no funding and this is what we’ve spent the last hour talking about and it just blows my mind,” the source said.

In these same meetings, often with local law enforcement present, the real threats get met with hushed silence and icy stares if anyone should bring them up.

“They won’t even mention Islam or radical anything at the Bureau anymore,” he said of the FBI.

The FBI has routinely sent out Muslim apologists to provide sensitivity training for law officers, and these apologists always point the police away from the Islamic threat and in the direction of white supremacy, as Bushra Alawie did at an FBI BRIDGES meeting in Detroit in January 2018.

In a July 29 article, Pamela Geller reminded Americans that Obama inserted an army of Muslim Brotherhood operatives and sympathizers into strategic positions within the Department of Justice.

Eric Treene, wrote Geller, is a prime example of the kind of pro-Muslim Brotherhood asset who is on a first-name basis with the leaders of Hamas’s U.S. branch, the Council on American Islamic Relations, as well as the Islamic Society of North America. Treene still reports to work every day at the DOJ as Bill Barr’s special counsel for religious discrimination within the DOJ Civil Rights Division.

“I exposed Treene’s subservience to Muslim organizations linked to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood over eight years ago,” Geller writes. “What’s Eric Treene still doing there?”

Is it any wonder that the attitude within federal law enforcement with regard to the Islamic threat is almost as if it doesn’t exist?

This is why Omar can marry her brother and nothing happens to her. It’s also why another $600,000 recently made its way from Omar’s campaign account into the coffers of a consulting firm owned by her newest husband, Tim Mynett. That brings the total of such transfers to $1.7 million since August 2018, according to FEC records, the Daily Caller recently reported.

“These people [like Omar and Tlaib] are getting top security briefings and are against what our country stands for. No polygraphs, no investigations into their financial dealings,” the DHS source said. “They are in touch with people in Palestine and have direct ties to them. It’s just absolutely mind-blowing. You ask what’s the Bureau doing? They are going after these dumb white supremacists working out of a garage, while these others are actually doing crimes and getting a free pass, and now they’re also extorting millions from corporations or they’re going to drag their names through the mud.”

So, after almost four years of President Trump in the White House, the federal law enforcement community in most major American cities is still run by non-political appointees devoted to the Democrat Party platform.

“These are the people who run the actual agencies on the ground, so it doesn’t matter what Chad Wolf the presidential appointee does, they just wait it out,” the DHS insider said. “So, unless Trump gets another term and someone really learns how the day-to-day operations work, you’re not going to see a really drastic change.”

Any conservatives working in these agencies, especially if they are Christian, have been marginalized by the liberal majority.

“They’re hoping Trump doesn’t get re-elected and are afraid if he gets a second term their days are numbered,” the insider said. “Because he is starting to get it and wants to clean this up.

“We actually did nothing under the Obama administration, but he knew how to infiltrate the system and change it out.”

He said right now the federal agencies are stacked with incompetent agents who were hired more as a notch on a diversity program than for their qualifications. Many can’t even write a substantial investigative report, the source said.

“We need to hire the most qualified so we can get people who know how to write, and testify in court, so we can actually take down a Mexican drug cartel,” he said. “We have people in for years and will never do a federal case because they don’t have the brain capacity to do a federal case, and now we’re stuck with thousands of these people in the federal government. My typical report is 75 pages and these people can’t even write one page, and that was all done under Obama; you would not believe the people we hired. We call it federal welfare. People hired from a $30,000 a year job and now they are going to be paid $100,000 or more for doing nothing.”

On paper, the FBI still has very high standards but the required qualifications get abused in favor of diversity.

The majority of U.S. attorneys are also liberals, he said.

As proven in Minnesota, even those U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump are hesitant to push the Trump agenda and go after high-profile targets like Omar.

“No …They want high-powered jobs out of government and they know high-profile immigration cases will quash that opportunity for them,” said the government insider. “They are not willing to risk their afterlife. They’re all looking for post-government careers.”

The last thing they want is to have the label “arch conservative” or “far right” attached to their names after they leave office and are looking for a job in the private sector.

Timeline of Omar’s two marriages:

1997: Omar and her family settle in Minnesota after fleeing war-torn Somalia

2002: She marries Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in a religious ceremony but it is not recognized legally. The pair go on to have two children.

2009: Omar marries Ahmed Elmi in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

2010: He enrolls at North Dakota State University to study fine art and lives with Omar

2011: Omar claims she and Elmi split this year and he went back to the U.K.

2012: Omar and Hirsi have their third child. Elmi is still in the U.S. according to college officials and social media

2013: Elmi starts working in London

2017: Omar divorces Elmi

2018: Omar marries Hirsi in a civil ceremony

2018: The marriage is brought up during Omar’s campaign for Congress

She denies it and it is largely ignored because of the lack of proof around it

July 2019: President Trump thrusts the rumor back into the spotlight

July 2019: DailyMail.com reveals Omar and Hirsi have separated and she’s moved into a penthouse apartment

DailyMail.com also reveals Omar’s secret relationship with her married aide Tim Mynett

August 2019: Tim Mynett’s wife files for divorce, claiming her husband had professed his love for Omar

Early October 2019: Omar formally files for divorce from Hirsi

November 2019: Omar is granted the divorce from Hirsi

December 12, 2019: Hirsi marries pediatric nurse Ladan Ahmed

December 19, 2019: Mynett is granted a divorce from his wife Beth

