https://www.westernjournal.com/dog-rescue-center-reportedly-saves-female-volunteer-near-abduction/
Dog owners have long vouched for their pets’ abilities to sense danger. Many people feel safer with a dog around, as their hearing, sense of smell and awareness are often much acute than a person’s. That’s especially true of dogs trained to protect or bred for generations to guard. Livestock guardian dogs definitely fall into…
The post Dog at Rescue Center Reportedly Saves Female Volunteer from Near Abduction appeared first on The Western Journal.